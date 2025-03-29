When it comes to monitoring your smart home, there are a lot of options out there on how to do it. You can use tools like Prometheus or Home Assistant with all of its various integrations, you can use Grafana, InfluxDB, or you can use a mix of all of them. I recently set up a configuration using InfluxDB, Home Assistant, and Grafana to monitor my smart home, and while it was a lot of work to get up and running, the payoff was worth it.

I set up everything in TrueNAS, using the official images for all of these applications, and I deployed Telegraf on my Mac to pull data into InfluxDB. All of the data is then read from InfluxDB into Grafana, and I write my queries in InfluxQL. The result is a beautiful dashboard that can show me graphs in real time of different aspects of my smart home.

Setting up InfluxDB and Telegraf

This is the hardest part