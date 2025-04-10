Streaming services were a technological marvel. The ability to sift through millions of movies, music tracks, and shows to find new content at a reasonable monthly cost. That was all well and good in 2009 when there were barely any streaming services to begin with and Spotify was starting with a free tier in the UK. The issue with today's collection of streaming services is cost. Cable was effectively replaced by streaming services — though it still manages to pull in some numbers — and these new technology brands effectively morphed into the very thing they were replacing.

You're not only required to create multiple accounts and subscriptions, but there's the risk of content being removed, which is where self-hosting comes to the rescue. I've replaced all my selected streaming subscriptions with a single media app on a NAS, and it has already saved me a small fortune each month. The app is called Jellyfin, and it quickly became one of my favorite self-hosted Docker containers in my home lab.

Jellyfin Jellyfin is one of the best Plex alternatives you can get, and that's thanks to its open-source nature and powerful set of features. There are apps for basically every platform and it's completely free to run your very own server. See at Jellyfin

How Jellyfin changes the game (again)

Cut the costs and own your media

I don't like not owning stuff. We have an expansive vinyl collection for enjoying music, primarily purchase movies and shows when available, and support favorite artists through acquiring albums. I recently attended a gig where Dayseeker played in Birmingham and walked away with a signed vinyl — not only does this support the artists, it also allows me to keep a local copy of the media in physical and digital formats. Jellyfin can then take the digital files, catalog, and stream them to any device of my choosing.

You're not obliged to purchase new media monthly. Even if you don't buy anything new, the rest of your collection remains available.

Previously, I would have to switch between some local files and anything else we felt like watching from one of the numerous streaming services. Now, we can fire up Jellyfin and stream music, shows, and movies all through the same interface. Although one could argue the cost of purchasing individual media will be higher than paying for a monthly streaming subscription, I'd counter it with you're not obliged to purchase new media monthly. Even if you don't buy anything new, the rest of your collection remains available.

Streaming subscriptions require monthly or annual payments to keep them active. Failure to renew will cut access to the catalog of media. Running Jellyfin is also easy. All that's required is a system capable of handling the Docker container. This can be a PC, single-board computer (SBC), network-attached storage (NAS), or even a home lab server. You've likely heard of Plex as it's the more popular (and marketed) self-hosted streaming solution, but Jellyfin is right up there with the best and has no intrusive features or payment model.