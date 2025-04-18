Self-hosting services from home is one way to save a considerable sum of money each month. We're paying out more for services than ever before, even after cutting the cord with cable, and yet there are still ways we can get around these costs through a network-attached storage (NAS) device or home lab. Do you rely on Spotify for your music streaming? How about Microsoft 365 for productivity apps? You can save a lot by bringing these into the fold, and it's easier than you may think.

Replacing Microsoft 365 with Nextcloud

Your office suite, your way