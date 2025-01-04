With random lists jotted down, forgotten deadlines, notes clinging to a monitor, and random files scattered across the desktop, managing a complex project can be challenging. Here is where I discovered the power of a local wiki, built right within my favorite tool – Obsidian.

I have turned it into a project command center, a second brain where I capture everything, connect ideas effortlessly, and keep my projects on track. In this post, I will guide you through the simple steps of setting up your own project wiki to unlock a new level of organization and productivity.

Why should you use Obsidian as a project wiki?

There is no shortage of project wikis out there. So, what makes Obsidian special for projects? Obsidian is built on strong fundamentals to be able to function as a second brain. You can capture ideas, meeting notes, project details, tasks, and web snippets to organize everything in an interconnected and centralized way.

You can link your related project notes, visualize their relationships with a graph view, explore Markdown text language to focus on content, and utilize a bunch of organizational tools to manage your growing number of project notes like a pro. Besides, all your project data stays on the device. You don’t need to worry about cloud syncing issues or data breaches.

And if you want to sync your Obsidian vaults, you have the flexibility to pick a cloud storage solution of your choice. Overall, you have complete control over your information. That’s one of the main reasons why Obsidian is better than Notion for productivity seekers.

Setting up a project wiki in Obsidian

Obsidian gives you the flexibility to create different vaults for specific purposes. I highly recommend creating a specific vault for your project so that your notes don’t get mixed up. Let’s get started.

Create a separate vault and add relevant folders

Like notebooks in OneNote and Evernote, you need to have a specific vault dedicated to your single project. For small projects, a dedicated folder and subfolders within your main vault may work perfectly fine. Let’s create a new vault though and add folders related to your project.

Open Obsidian on PC or Mac and it launches your last-used vault. Select your vault at the bottom and click Manage vaults. Select Create and give it a unique name (e.g., Project Phoenix, Client X Website Redesign). Click Browse to pick a local or cloud storage location from the File Explorer or the Finder menu. Select Create and you are good to go. Once your Obsidian vault is ready, click New folder icon at the top and create folders for different aspects like ‘Meeting notes,’ ‘Research,’ ‘Design,’ ‘Social media marketing,’ ‘Competitor analysis,’ and more.

Make sure to choose a clear and descriptive name for your folders. For large projects, you can even create subfolders to categorize them further. Right-click on a newly created folder and select New folder.

Establish a note-taking system

Once your basic project structure is ready, start adding notes to it. You can define the different types of notes you will be creating.

Meeting Notes: Capture key discussions, decisions, and action items

Capture key discussions, decisions, and action items Task Lists: Break down project goals into actionable steps

Break down project goals into actionable steps Research Notes: Summarize findings from articles, websites, or books

Summarize findings from articles, websites, or books Design Docs: Outline wireframes, mockups, or user flows

Outline wireframes, mockups, or user flows Marketing: Include competitor analysis, social media marketing plan, content strategy, digital marketing, and budget

When you create a new note, utilize tags to organize them in style. They help you categorize and filter information within your project wiki. You can simply type # followed by the tag name (no spaces). For example, #userflow, #mobiledesign, #finance, and more. However, don’t go overboard with them. Keep your tag names concise and consistent to avoid clutter and confusion.

You can use the top search bar to filter your vault by tags and find relevant notes in no time.

Utilize core Obsidian features

Now, it’s time to utilize core Obsidian features to elevate your project wiki. Among them, linking notes is the secret sauce that transforms Obsidian from a simple note-taking app to an interconnected project wiki.

When you create a new note or edit an existing one, type [[note name]] and pick a related note from the suggestion menu. Repeat the same for other notes so that you can jump between meeting notes, task lists, design documents, and research papers with a single click. Once you link your related notes, you can visualize their relationship from a dedicated graph view. It’s like having X-ray vision for your project wiki. You can switch to the graph view from the sidebar and have a bird’s-eye view of your entire project wiki.

This helps you visualize the project landscape, uncover hidden connections, and navigate information effectively. If your project requires brainstorming several concepts on a digital whiteboard, use Canvas. You can use arrows, sticky notes, shapes, images, and more to map out your ideas conveniently.

Leverage plugins and themes for your projects

Kanban boards play an essential role in project management. Unfortunately, there is no built-in way to create Kanban boards in Obsidian yet. Here is where third-party plugins come into play. You can head to the plugins store, download a relevant plugin, and enable Kanban boards in your vault.

Open Obsidian and head to Settings. Select Community plugins and disable the restricted mode. Browse community plugins and download a plugin called Kanban. When you enable it, you will see a table icon on the Obsidian sidebar. You can now insert boards, create columns, add cards for tasks, and move them from one column to another, like in Trello.

You can read my separate post to learn more about using Kanban boards in Obsidian.

Unlock project nirvana

Now that I have shown you the blueprint for building a powerful project wiki in Obsidian, start experimenting with these techniques and discover how this amazing tool can transform your project workflow. If you find Obsidian effective for managing your project chaos, you may want to consider migrating your life into it. Check out my dedicated post to learn more.