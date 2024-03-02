The world of data is an interesting one, and at the deepest level of any file stored on your computer is a string of 1s and 0s in a specific pattern that forms the file that you're looking at. All files can be viewed as binary, and this data can then be interpreted and stored in a variety of creative ways. For example, you can represent this data using pixels in a video and you can chop the files and reconnect them together again at any point.

WIth that creative leverage over how files are stored emerged an artistic technique dubbed "data bending." Data bending is where you represent a file as another format and modify it in a conventionally incompatible way. For example, turning an image into audio, modifying that audio, and then turning the result back into a file can create what's known as "glitch art", and can be a fun project for anyone to play around with.

Storing files as audio is pretty easy

It sounds cool, too

Because files are just data that can be reinterpreted into different formats, converting files into uncompressed wave (.wav) files is pretty easy, too. It's essentially interpreting this raw data as audio samples. The wave file format is structured as such:

WAV File Basics : Think of wave files as containers for sound, organized in sections called "chunks." There are two main parts: one part (the "format chunk") tells you the quality of the sound (like how detailed it is and whether it's in mono or stereo), and the other part (the "data chunk") holds the actual sounds, stored as a long list of tiny sound pieces.

: Think of wave files as containers for sound, organized in sections called "chunks." There are two main parts: one part (the "format chunk") tells you the quality of the sound (like how detailed it is and whether it's in mono or stereo), and the other part (the "data chunk") holds the actual sounds, stored as a long list of tiny sound pieces. Audio Samples: In wave files, "audio samples" are like tiny slices of sound, each representing the loudness of the sound at a specific moment. The "sample rate" is how many of these slices you have in a second; a higher number means more slices, which usually makes the sound clearer and can capture higher pitches. The default sample rate here is 44,100 samples per second.

With this, we essentially move our data into the data chunk, and the format chunk simply states how it should be structured. To convert any kind of data into a wave file, we first treat that data as if it were sound. This means we look at the data in small chunks, like looking at a digital photo one pixel at a time. Each small piece of data can be thought of as a tiny blip of sound, with its loudness based on the data's value. Before we can do this, we also decide on some sound qualities, like whether it will be a simple mono sound or a stereo sound, how detailed the sound should be, and how fast we play back these tiny sound blips.

With our sound qualities picked and our data ready to be turned into sound, we then build the wave file. This means setting up the file with our chosen sound qualities and filling it with our data-turned-sound blips. Once this wave file is made, playing it will turn those data blips back into sound waves. Listening to it, you might hear what seems like random noise or static. That's because the original data wasn't meant to be heard; we've essentially translated a "visual" or "textual" language of the data into an "audible" one, creating a unique sound landscape from pure information.

If you want to listen to some of the audio and what it sounds like, we've included some sample files in the GitHub repository shared below. Using this method, we were able to convert files into sound, hear them, and then convert them back. This process is reliant on the wave file format being lossless, as any form of compression will render the data useless.

Using our encoder to create a file

Listening to it will hurt your ears

Listen to the above video (note, do not use headphones or loud volume) and you'll hear static. That is actual data though, and it represents the image that is used as the thumbnail of that video. The above image, converted to wave file format, sounds exactly like that. We can convert into wave, then convert back to that exact same image, completely losslessly and with the same SHA-256 checksum returned.

Of course, the above video stores the audio in MP3 format in our CMS, so you won't be able to retrieve it yourself by decoding it. In fact, converting that particular audio stream back into wave will very likely yield a completely unusable file. MP3's compression is too strong and will simply cut out too much data, rendering it unusable. At best, you'll get back an image that is massively distorted, but at worst, it won't even be recognized as an image file at all.

This conversion method is very quick, and is a cool way to even "hide" data if you want to. We don't suggest using this seriously to store files because it doesn't really make any sense to, but it's yet another way you can manipulate files and store them. As we mentioned too, this is a technique used in data bending, where images are taken into digital audio workstation (DAW) and manipulated as sound files. Files are stored in a one-to-one format, so there's no compression, but the flip-side is that the resultant files aren't at least larger than the original.

If you want to give this project a try, you can take a look at its GitHub repository. The encoder and decoder do exactly as they imply, and they have instructions on how to use them, too.