One of the big draws to console gaming is that you can pick up your controller whenever you feel like playing, and jump straight into your favorite games. That's something that PC gaming can't quite claim, despite the impending release of SteamOS 3 which will go a long way to streamlining the process. But with a few changed settings, an Xbox-compatible controller, and a couple of other apps, I turned my gaming PC into a powerful gaming console to plug into my TV, so I could get through my backlog in comfort on the couch. The best part? It didn't take that long, leaving me to wonder why I hadn't done it sooner.

Why use a PC as a console?

Why not? They're powerful, have tons of games, and can plug into your TV