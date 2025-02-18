The golden days of LAN parties are over, partly because of increased internet speeds and partly because most multiplayer games no longer use the same client-server model. But modern PCs are powerful and often easier to move nowadays as the small form factor is popular, so maybe it's time to revisit those LAN parties of yesteryear. Plus, you probably don't need a powerful server to host the games because almost any recent-ish PC will be more than enough. All you need to worry about is which games you're going to play.

Related The 4 most important pieces of equipment for a LAN party Thinking of throwing a LAN party in 2025? These are the essential pieces of equipment you might need to ensure a smooth night of gaming.

Check to see if your Steam account

The awesome thing about having all our games digitally attached to Steam accounts is that many of them come with dedicated server tools that are also already attached to our accounts. A quick glance at my Steam Library shows I have 97 dedicated server tools from games like 7 Days to Die, ARMA 2, Assetto Corsa, my entire collection of Source engine titles, and even a couple of Call of Duty titles.

Then there are a ton of MMO games, some RTS, and Deathmatch servers— basically anything you'd want to play at a LAN party. These take a few minutes to download and install at modern broadband speeds and a few seconds to load, set a few basic settings and deploy so that your friends can connect to the dedicated server.

It's worth mentioning that you will want to set up a dedicated Steam account to host the servers. Once a server is running, you won't be able to connect to it from the same Steam account. If you can't see the server tools on the new Steam account, you can add the account to a Steam Family, and share the tools from your main account. You'll still be able to run the server on the second account and connect to it using the client on your main account.

Related I use Pterodactyl to run all my game servers - here's how you can, too Looking for a robust interface to create and manage game servers for your favorite PC titles? Pterodactyl has got you covered!

Pretty much any hardware can be turned into a game server

Most gaming servers have modest specification needs