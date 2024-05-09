Key Takeaways High-end smartphones now rival dedicated gaming devices with top-tier chipsets

Flagship smartphones pack impressive hardware, and that makes them useful for tasks that would typically be handled by a dedicated device. Mobile gaming has been particularly improved over the last few years for two key reasons. First, the best systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) powering iPhones and Android phones — think Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple's A17 Pro — are more than powerful enough to play quality games. For reference, the iPhone can play full-fledged AAA gaming titles, like Resident Evil: Village. Additionally, the market for mobile game controllers is rich with options that can make your smartphone feel just like a gaming handheld.

So, you've got a smartphone, but how do you turn it into a gaming handheld? There are a lot of ways to use your iPhone or Android phone for gaming, and I've tried them all. The best option for you will largely depend on what kind of phone you have, whether you own or want to buy a dedicated game controller, and if you want to use cloud gaming services. After testing everything from iPhones to foldables, let's unpack how you can turn the device you have into the gaming handheld you want.

Use a bigger controller for foldables

Big, bulky controllers are better suited for folding phones' inner screen

If you're lucky enough to have a folding phone, a large mobile gaming controller is the best way to make your smartphone feel like a gaming handheld. In fact, the Razer Kishi Ultra I tested is more ergonomically sound than my Asus ROG Ally is, with the Kishi Ultra feeling just like a stock Xbox controller. If you aren't willing to pay a premium for the Kishi Ultra, however, you can grab something like the GameSir G8 Galileo instead.

Ideally, you want to find a mobile game controller that has a USB-C connector on the left side. These are hard to find, but they are worth looking out for. When the USB-C connector is on the right side, a folding phone's main display will open downward, causing an awkward gaming experience. By comparison, controllers with the connector on the opposite side allow these phones to open upward. I used the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the Kishi Ultra, and this problem is clearly evident. In the images above, you'll see that the top of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't even reach up with the top of the controller. Additionally, the bottom of the folding phone hangs down in a really annoying way.

Smaller controllers are best for slab-style phones

Got a regular flagship? Don't add too much bulk by going with a hefty controller

Foldable phones are already giant, and big game controllers are proportional to their large size. But if you have a more traditional smartphone, small mobile gaming controllers are certainly the way to go. They'll keep your phone feeling thin and light, and you won't have a problem fitting these controllers in a bag. Small game controllers are also preferred by people who want to play emulated retro games, because they often have retro-style layouts. While the two aforementioned controllers have an Xbox layout, the GameSir X2s I tested with my iPhone 15 Pro Max uses a Nintendo Switch layout. This is much better for retro gaming, and it's good for anyone who wants to keep a light and portable profile when playing games on their smartphone.

Of course, you can go with a large controller if you want your slab-style phone to have better ergonomics and don't buy the added bulk. Or, you can pick a small controller to pair with a foldable to not add any more thickness and weight than is necessary. I tend to prefer picking a game controller that compliments the size of your smartphone, though.

Remember to use emulation and cloud gaming software

Don't be limited by the games supported by iOS or Android

Dedicated devices are often used by people who want to play a specific type of game. For example, PC gaming handhelds offer the ability to play AAA titles at capable frame rates on the go. Similarly, retro gaming handhelds excel at allowing you to play retro games anywhere. This might seem like a barrier to using a smartphone as a gaming handheld, but that isn't exactly the case. With a mobile gaming controller and the right software, just about any flagship phone can match the experience of using a dedicated gaming handheld.

The type of software you'll want to use depends on the kinds of games you want to play. For emulation, the best way to play retro games on the iPhone is hands-down the Delta emulator app. It had been available on Android for years before making its way to the iPhone due to a twist in App Store rules. On the Android side of things, you'll be able to use Delta as well, but there are plenty of other options. We have a full rundown of the best Android emulators for each console and generation, with Dolphin Emulator and AetherSX2 being some of our favorites.

For people looking to play PC games, there's only one reliable option: cloud gaming. It's not a popular take, but the truth is that cloud gaming is "good enough" for most people. Sometimes, that's all that matters if you're looking to get the gaming handheld experience without spending significant sums of cash. I recommend using Xbox Cloud Gaming because it's included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. By subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate, you'll be able to play cloud games on your smartphone while also getting other benefits. Xbox users will have plenty of perks, and PC gamers can play PC Game Pass titles for free. Alternatively, Amazon Luna isn't bad for Prime subscribers and Nvidia's GeForce Now is the all-around best option — if you're willing to pay a lot for it.

Can your phone replace a dedicated gaming handheld?

