I've been a Windows user for over 15 years, but earlier this year, I switched to a Mac — specifically the M3 MacBook Air. Since then, the two Windows PCs I used before have been gathering dust, until I decided to turn one into a streaming server with Plex. Now, this PC hosts my movies, music library, and other media, which I can stream to my laptop, desktop PC, tablet, or phone.

It's fairly easy to turn any of the top Macs, desktop PCs, or mini PCs into a streaming server, as long as the hardware meets Plex's requirements. However, you may need several terabytes of storage if you're planning to stream 4K content. If you have a Windows PC or two to spare and want your own streaming server, I’ve laid out the specifics below.

What you need to get started

To get started, all you need is a Windows PC with at least an Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and Windows 10. If you’ve got an AMD processor, it should be a Ryzen 5 or better. My PC has a Ryzen 7, and I set everything up without any issues. The hardware requirements aren’t too heavy—most modern computers should meet the minimum.

That said, if you’re planning to have multiple people streaming at once, you might need something faster. Plus, Plex might need to transcode content during playback. If your CPU isn’t strong enough to handle that, you’ll probably see some pauses or buffering as the server catches up.

Plex only supports processors using x86 or x86-64/x64 architectures (think Intel or AMD CPUs). It doesn’t currently support ARM-based systems on Windows.

Setting up the Plex streaming server

The first step is installing the Plex Media Server on your Windows PC. Head to the Plex downloads page and grab the server for your device. You won’t be directly using the server since it doesn’t have a graphical interface and only runs in the background. But once it’s installed, a browser will open, asking you to sign in or create a new account. After that, you’ll need to accept the terms and conditions and run the Setup Wizard.

The Setup Wizard will lead you through a short series of steps to perform actions like naming your server and setting up your media libraries.

Getting your libraries set up

To set up your libraries, you’ll need to create a file system and point Plex to it. I recommend starting with a test folder for each media type — add some movies, TV shows, home videos, music, and photos to see how it all looks in Plex. You can always go back later to update, delete, or recreate your libraries, or even start fresh with a new one.

This will help you figure out how you want everything organized and labeled. Once you’re happy with that, you can decide how to group and name your libraries. For example, I had a well-organized folder of movies that I added to the Movies library right away, then tossed a bunch of unorganized photos and folders into another library.

Any libraries you create and add will show up at the bottom, but you can also pin them for easier access. Here's how to create a library.

Open the Plex app or website. Click More on the left pane to view your streaming server. Hit the Add Library button (the + icon) next to your server’s name. Choose the library type (Movies, TV Shows, Music, Photos, or Other Videos). Name your library, select the language from the drop-down, and click Next. Click Browse for Media Folders to point Plex to where your media files are, or manually enter the path.

The best part is that Plex automatically grabs the metadata for all your TV shows and movies, giving you descriptions, posters, subtitle and language options, and even audience scores.

If you want to add new content to the server, just move it into the right folder, then go to Libraries and click Scan Library Files. This will fill up your media player with the newest content so you can easily stay current. You can also do this from the home page by clicking the three-dot menu next to the collection and selecting Scan Library Files.

Connecting your TV, tablet, or computer

Once everything is set up, you’ll want to access your streaming server to be able to view the content on various devices. You can connect your Plex Media Server to your smartphone, tablet, TV, or computer by installing the Plex mobile app, Plex for TV, or Plex Home Theater. After installation, it should automatically detect and connect to your server, allowing you to stream media seamlessly.

To make it even easier, create a MyPlex account on Plex and log in to both your Plex Media Server and your playback devices. Ensure that uPnP is enabled on your router (it’s usually on by default), and your devices should be able to find your Plex Media Server and stream content from anywhere, even when you’re not at home.

If your friends and family have a Plex account, you can easily share your streaming server with them. Open Settings and scroll down to Manage Library Access under your account name. Click the Grant Library Access button, enter the person's Plex username or email, select the libraries you want to share, and then hit Continue to start sharing.

Put old hardware to good use

Setting up a Plex streaming server is super easy, and the hardware requirements aren’t too demanding. If you’ve got a reasonably modern PC, you can easily turn it into your own streaming server by following the steps here. You can even repurpose old hardware, like a refurbished mini PC, to make an awesome Plex server. While I used Plex, you might want to also check out Jellyfin — it’s fast, less bloated, and doesn’t rely on external services.