While Microsoft Excel isn’t a dedicated project management tool, its versatility and widespread availability make it a surprisingly robust option for managing projects. Although I tried several dedicated PM tools initially, most of them felt clunky, restrictive, or just plain overwhelming. Then, I rediscovered Excel for project management, and it felt like a breath of fresh air. It gives me the freedom to customize my workflow and track my project progress as well as my budget in a way that actually makes sense to me.

In this post, I will go through the essentials of using Excel for project management, from exploring templates to leveraging advanced features to get the job done.

Explore Microsoft Excel project management and planner templates

You can always create a project management Excel workbook from scratch (I will get back to this later), but it’s a time-consuming way to begin. Thankfully, there is no shortage of project management templates for Microsoft Excel. Whether you want to create an event management project tracker, a home remodel to-do list, a project performance report, or a program timeline, you have ample options to choose from.

I have hand-picked some of the best project management and planner templates for Excel, which you can find in my separate post below.

Create a project timeline from scratch

While there are dozens of project management templates out there, at times, they may not meet your requirements. In such cases, creating an Excel workbook from scratch makes more sense. Suppose you want to plan your home remodel; here’s how you can create the ultimate planner right in Excel.

Jot-down your project tasks

First, let’s add project tasks, start date, end date, duration, status, and more.

Open Microsoft Excel and create a new workbook. Enter a giant banner at the top and create new columns. I have added columns like task name, start date, end date, status, completion, and notes. Enter all tasks, start date, end date, and required notes. In the Due date column, use the formula =end date–start date (=C5-B5 in our case). Drag it to the bottom to calculate the duration for each task in your home remodel.

These are some of the basics of home remodel planning. You can always add or remove columns as per your requirements.

Use data validation to create a drop-down list

In the Status column, I want to create a drop-down menu to add the current status for each task quickly. I will use Excel’s data validation to get the job done. Here’s how.

Open a new Excel sheet and write down custom status for your tasks – In Progress, Yet to Start, Completed, Delayed, and Skipped. Move back to your main sheet and select cells under Status column. Select Data Validation under Data Tools in the Home menu. Click List from the Allow menu and select the up arrow icon beside source. Move to your previous sheet and select your custom status list. Click OK. You will see a drop-down menu under each cell. You can quickly add status to each task and edit it accordingly as your remodel progresses.

Build a Gantt chart

A Gantt chart visually represents the timeline of a project. Here’s how you can insert one in your workbook.

Select the Start Date column and move to Insert > All Charts. Click Bar from the sidebar and insert a Stacked Bar chart in your workbook. Right-click on the chart and click Select Data. Click Add under Legend Entries. Select Duration under the Series name, remove a series value, and insert duration numbers under series values. Move to Horizontal and select Edit. Select your tasks under Axis label range. Click OK and you are good to go. You may notice that the Start Day values are plotted as bars. Select these bars (the blue ones), right-click on them, and select No Fill. These bars are now invisible, and now you have the task name on the vertical bar, the date at the top, and a Gantt chart showing progress.

You can tweak the chart look, legends, and other details from the side menu.

Apply conditional formatting

Conditional formatting enables smooth automation for your project management workbook. For example, you can enter today’s date in conditional formatting and check overdue tasks in no time. Here’s what you can set up.

Select the end date column, and go to Home > Conditional Formatting > Highlight Cells Rules > Less Than. Type =Today() in the formula box to highlight any tasks with end dates in the past. Choose a red fill color. You can format it with any style you want here. Click OK and check out all such overdue tasks in your home remodel. You can now work on them accordingly and ensure prompt completion.

Add a budget sheet

Here is where Excel always shines. You can even create a dedicated home remodel budget sheet right in your workbook and keep your finances in check. You no longer need to use a separate app to track your spending and budget for specific areas. I have talked at length about how to create a budget planner in Excel from scratch. Refer to my post below to learn more.

Tips for using Excel for creative project management

Here are some of the essential tips for mastering Excel for creative project management.

Break down your tasks. The more granular your tasks, the better you can track progress and identify potential bottlenecks.

Update your spreadsheet regularly with actual start and end dates.

Explore conditional formatting, charts, and color-coding to quickly understand the status of your project.

Share your workbook with an interior designer, workers, and other team members to ensure a smooth collaboration. You can also password-protect it to prevent any prying eyes.

Excel keeps my projects on track

By following the steps above, you can create a dynamic and informative spreadsheet that helps you stay organized, on track, and within budget. Make sure to review and update your spreadsheet, use visuals to your advantage, and don't hesitate to explore Excel's advanced features to tailor it to your specific project needs.

That being said, if you frequently manage multiple large projects with complex workflow and automation, you are better off using a dedicated project management tool. Check out our separate post to find the best tools for small businesses and startups.