In today’s data-driven and fast-paced world, we are often bombarded with ideas, information, thoughts, and knowledge from various sources. Whether you want to save an interesting chapter from your favorite book, an inspirational quote from Instagram, a snippet from a web article, or tidbits about trendy no-code tools, you need a robust companion to capture, curate, and crunch such valuable information.

Microsoft 365 offers a bunch of software solutions to create notebooks, sections, notes, and advanced databases, plus manage your important emails, all without breaking a sweat on your laptop. Here’s how I use OneNote, Outlook, To-Do, and Microsoft Lists to maintain a PKM system.

Related OneNote vs. Obsidian: Which note-taking app is better? Dive into the OneNote vs. Obsidian showdown and discover which note-taking app reigns supreme

What is a PKM?

Before I take you through my PKM system, let’s have a quick word about it. Personal knowledge management (PKM) is a fascinating concept that captures, organizes, and retrieves information and knowledge efficiently.

Do note that a PKM system differs from one person to another. While I used Microsoft 365 apps to create my PKM setup, the same approach may not work for you. It’s basically like a customized mental toolbox to elevate your decision-making, learning, and organization of valuable information. With continuous enrichment, a robust PKM system also enhances your problem-solving abilities.

Reasons to use Microsoft 365 for a PKM system

There is no shortage of PKM tools out there. Evernote, Roam Research, Bear Notes, Obsidian, Coda, Notion, and Reflect Notes are some of the most popular options. Some even use a physical notebook as their PKM. However, among them, Microsoft 365 stands out for several reasons.

For example, OneNote, To-Do, Outlook, and Lists are free to use and download. You can use OneNote to manage your notes and thoughts, To-Do to track and refer to your important emails later, and Lists to create advanced databases. Instead of cramming everything into a single average app, Microsoft has developed several solutions that excel (no pun intended) in their intended use cases.

Microsoft OneNote

Here’s how I use OneNote to foster my personal knowledge management.

My OneNote notebooks and sections

OneNote uses an effective organizational style with notebooks, sections, and pages. You can create different notebooks for your personal use, clients, business, daily notes, web content, and more.

As you can see from the screenshot below, I have created multiple notebooks, such as Parth’s notebook, Inspiration, WordPress and SEO, No Code Tools, and UI and UX design.

My personal notebook has my quick notes, reading list, web clippings, family details, and all daily notes. For notes, I have created a sub-section of month names below, to keep things organized. The Inspiration notebook has my favorite content from Ted Talk, motivational success stories, quotes about writing, and inspiring snippets from famous personalities.

I have also created specific notebooks for my clients. Each notebook carries an invoice section (password-protected), potential pitches and ideas to discuss in weekly meetings, article outlines, and feedback from my editor.

Similarly, WordPress and SEO Notebook have all the relevant information I can find on these subjects; the same goes for my No Code Tools and UI/UX design notebooks. My goal is to have an organizational digital closet where I can find a relevant note easily in the future.

As for saving content from the web, I use OneNote’s excellent web extension to save web clippings directly into Parth’s Notebook > From Web section. Here’s how you can set this up for your OneNote notebook, too.

Head to Chrome Web Store and search for OneNote. Download the OneNote extension. Select OneNote extension from the top toolbar and sign in with your Microsoft account details. Whenever you come across an interesting article, select the OneNote extension, pick a relevant section in a notebook, and clip a full page, a specific region, or add a bookmark to the page.

If you want to learn more about OneNote advanced features, check out our separate guide.

Like Evernote, OneNote also comes with a tag system to find your notes quickly. It works quite differently here and doesn’t use hashtags (#) to create tags. Instead, you can add one of the built-in tags like To Do, Important, Question, Remember for later, Definition, Favorite, and more. You can even create custom tags as per your preferences.

You can simply hit the search menu and search for a tag to find relevant pages in seconds.

Link related OneNote pages

This is another handy feature that helps me to create an effective PKM system. I can simply copy a OneNote page and link it to another relevant page for easy access. Most productivity apps allow you to link related notes, and OneNote is no different here.

Right-click on a OneNote page that you want to link. Select Copy link to page. Move to another page, enter relevant text and select it. Press Windows/cmd + K and insert the page link.

Thereafter, you will be able to simply click on the link and jump over to the other linked page in a flash.

Related 5 reasons I keep coming back to OneNote Its wide coverage and efficiencies are second to none

Microsoft Outlook and To-Do

I have subscribed to several newsletters from some of my favorite writers. Whenever emails from these creators arrive in my Outlook inbox, I flag them for easy access so that they don't get lost in the depths of my email list. The entire setup works quite well with To-Do. These emails show up under the Flagged email list in To-Do app. I can manage, access, set reminders, add notes, and track them right from my preferred task management app.

Microsoft Lists

Microsoft Lists is another app that’s part of my PKM system. Tables in OneNote are quite basic, and I needed a tool with an advanced database system. That’s where Microsoft Lists comes in handy for creating different lists for my assets, Christmas gift ideas for family members, and a book tracker.

For example, in the gift ideas list, I have added the recipient's name, gift items, purchase links, price, and other details. Microsoft Lists is quite a powerful tool, and it is entirely up to you to create different databases to meet your needs.

Along with these apps, you can also use Microsoft Whiteboard if you want to map out your ideas and thoughts on an infinite canvas.

Organizational advantages in a knowledge-driven world

Although OneNote lacks advanced add-ons like visual graphs, infinite canvas, and a flawless linking system, it still has enough features to create an effective PKM system. However, coupled with other Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, To-Do, and Lists, you can adapt, harness, and expand your knowledge with integrated tools like a pro.

If OneNote doesn’t work for you, check our separate guide to find the top modern alternatives.