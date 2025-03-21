Ask any DIY enthusiast about the best utility for managing smart gadgets and IoT paraphernalia, and they’ll definitely point you to Home Assistant. While HASS is pretty useful on its own, you can pair it with a handful of plugins to automate every aspect of your living space.

Node-RED is one such add-on that relies on flow-based programming to create trigger-action conditions for your Home Assistant devices. But due to its high difficulty curve, it can appear intimidating when you’re a newcomer. So, here’s a detailed guide to help you integrate Node-RED’s amazing automation provisions into your Home Assistant server.

Setting up Node-RED

If you’re running Home Assistant as a bare-metal OS or a virtual machine, you can install Node-RED as an add-on. To do so,

Head to the Settings tab and select Add-ons. Click on the Add-on Store. Scroll down until you see Node-RED before clicking on it and selecting Install. (Optional) If you haven't set up proper SSL certificates for your Home Assistant system, the Node-RED add-on won't boot. To fix this, you can navigate to the Configuration tab, disable the checkbox next to SSL, and hit Save. Switch back to the Info tab and tap Start. Select Open Web UI to access the Node-RED interface.

But if you’re running Home Assistant inside a container or are using the Core version of the service, you won’t be able to access the Add-on Store. A simple solution involves deploying Node-RED as a container and linking it with your containerized HASS instance. Assuming you’ve set up Docker beforehand,