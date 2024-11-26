If you are tired of the endless scroll, the constant notifications, and the sheer volume of emails flooding your inbox every day, try Outlook rules to transform your email inbox from a chaotic mess into a well-organized machine. It automates your inbox, prioritizes important messages, and organizes them in relevant folders without any manual input. In this post, I'm going to share my personal system for using Outlook rules to automate my inbox, boost my productivity, and finally achieve email zen.

What are Outlook rules?

Before I go over my personal workflow in Outlook to automate my inbox, let’s have a quick word about rules. An Outlook rule is like a set of instructions you give to your inbox to manage certain types of emails for you automatically. It acts as an AI bot that sorts your incoming mail based on criteria you define.

You can set conditions for a rule, such as "from a specific sender," "with specific words in the subject," or "sent to a certain distribution list." After that, you need to specify what happens when an incoming email meets the set criteria. You can set an email to a certain folder, forward it, delete it, or even mark it as read to keep your inbox pristine. Now, let’s check it out in action. I will go over several real-life examples.

In the example below, I will focus on Outlook for the web. As a part of its Outlook One plan, Microsoft has made it the default email app on Windows.

Forward bank statements to your accountant

This is one of the most used rules for your Outlook inbox. With this rule, I no longer need to forward my bank statements to my accountant. My Outlook rule does the same in the background without any manual input. Here’s how you can set it up as well.

Open your Outlook inbox and select a relevant message in your inbox. Select the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, expand Advanced action and select Create rule. Click More options. Outlook automatically adds a rule name and sets a condition to forward all emails from the sender. Now, let's say I don’t want to forward all emails from the bank to my accountant. We can change the condition then. Click the condition box and select Subject includes. Enter Statements so that the rule only runs when it finds the specific word in the email subject. Select Forward to in the add an action box. Enter the recipient’s email address and click Save.

That’s it. Outlook will forward all your bank statements to the recipient as programmed.

Move all newsletters to a Newsletters folder

Managing your newsletters can be a daunting task, especially when you receive dozens of such messages every week. I have created a folder called Newsletter and set up a rule to move all such messages to it.

Click the three-dot menu beside Folders and select Create a new folder. Create a new folder called Newsletter. Select an email and create a rule from the Advanced menu. Select Newsletter from the drop-down menu. Click OK.

That’s it! When you want to glance through all the interesting newsletters on the weekend, simply open the folder from the sidebar and start reading them. Similarly, you can create different folders for specific emails and move them using Outlook rules.

Categorize your online receipts

Since I’m a frequent online shopper, I receive multiple emails containing receipts from Amazon, eBay, and other marketplaces. I have set a rule where Outlook automatically applies a green category to such messages.

Head to your Outlook inbox and create a new rule (refer to the steps above). Open More options. I have added two conditions here. The first one is when I receive an email from my internet provider, and the second one is when the subject includes the E bill for in the subject line. Select Categorize in the Add an Action menu and pick the Green category. Click Save.

Now, repeat the same for all your online marketplaces and service providers and set rules for them. From now on, you can simply open the categories menu at the top and select a Green category to find all your receipts in a single click.

Pin your credit card bills

This is another crucial Outlook rule in my workflow. I missed a couple of credit card deadlines recently, and I decided to pin such emails at the top using a rule. Follow the steps below if you are in the same boat.

Open an email containing your credit card bill. Create a new rule (refer to the steps above). I have added two conditions where Outlook triggers a rule. It has to be from my bank’s credit card department and contain Credit Card Statement words in subject. Select Pin on top in action menu and Click Save.

Now all such bills will be pinned for greater visibility. Then, you can unpin them as you pay your credit card bills.

Mark emails from your boss as important

Do you frequently miss emails from your boss? That could be a disaster in your professional life. You can create a rule to mark all emails from your boss or team leader as highly important.

Select an email and create a rule (check the steps above). Outlook automatically adds the recipient’s email in the add condition. Select Mark with importance in add an action and set it high. Click Save.

That’s it. These are the top five Outlook rules I use. The possibilities are endless here.

Tame your inbox chaos

This is my personal playbook for conquering email overload with the magic of Outlook rules. As always, your mileage may vary based on your specific needs. It’s all about making the Outlook inbox work for you, not against you. What are you waiting for? Experiment with these rules, adapt them to your preferences, and discover the power of a truly organized inbox. If you are new to Microsoft’s email provider or want to learn more, check out our dedicated guide to find the top Outlook tips and tricks.