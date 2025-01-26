I've never had great luck with giveaways or sweepstakes, and frankly, I stopped participating in them years ago. On a fateful day in June 2022, however, I decided to enter an online PC building contest organized by WD and Nvidia. Like always, I didn't really believe I'd win something, but a few weeks later, it became a reality. My tale is 2 years old, but better late than never as they say.

The stakes were that three winners would win the PCs they configured in the competition, and the first place winner was allowed to pick $1800 worth of components of their choice. From mulling an upgrade from my GTX 1660 Ti to an RTX 3060 Ti, I won an RTX 3080 gaming PC out of the blue. So here's the crazy story of how it all went down.

The Build Your Super Gaming PC contest

Nvidia and WD hosted a one-of-a-kind contest

The best part of it all is that I wasn't even following any of the WD or Nvidia socials back in 2022. All of my tech content consumption happened mostly on YouTube, but WD and Nvidia focused on Instagram to spread the word about their "Build Your Super Gaming PC" contest. Fortunately, there was a tech influencer I used to follow whose Insta story brought news of the contest to my feed.

The contest tasked participants with assigning a fixed number of points across 8 PC components to build the most "balanced" gaming PC. The component choices were limited to what the contest portal listed under each part category, such as CPU, GPU, motherboard, and so on. Every option had a small description of the component's capabilities and the cost in terms of the points.

Not all categories had specific model names; some were simply labeled "B550 motherboard" or "6-core CPU." The only categories with complete model names were, naturally, the GPU and storage, since Nvidia and WD were the ones sponsoring the grand prizes. At first, I picked an 8-core CPU with the RTX 3070, but I changed it to a 6-core CPU and the RTX 3080 (along with the WD Black SN770) for more gaming performance.

For the rest of the build, I selected a B550 motherboard, 32GB of DDR4-3600 RAM, an 850W PSU, and an ATX case. The rules mandated posting a snapshot of the final submission on our personal Instagram profile, tagging WD_Black and Nvidia. I forgot about the whole thing after the submission, but a few weeks later, while scrolling on Instagram, I saw a post from the WD_Black account, announcing the contest winners — and, lo and behold, I had won the top prize.

Choosing the components

Now comes the tricky part