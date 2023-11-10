The iPhone maker sells a wide range of Apple Watch models, each catering to a certain category of customers. For example, you've got the highest-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, which mainly targets athletes, while the SE 2 model is best for those on a budget. While they all run watchOS 10, their capabilities and specifications differ. To find out what features your Apple Watch supports, you will have to identify its model. To do so, follow the steps we've listed below.

Apple Watch categories

Close

Before listing the steps, let's break down the Apple Watch categories. The company offers three main lines: SE, Series, and Ultra. The SE Apple Watch models cater to those on limited budgets by missing out on some inessential features, such as always-on display support and ECG scanning. Meanwhile, the Series models are the flagship variants that support pretty much all of the main features included in watchOS. And lastly, you've got the Ultra models, which have a larger, rugged design and support some additional athlete-oriented utilities, such as a dive computer.

How to identify your Apple Watch model

Using the Settings app

Arguably, the simplest way to identify your Apple Watch model is through the Settings app on iOS.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on [your name] at the very top. There you will find a list of your paired Apple devices. The listed Apple Watch will include its model name. Close

Through the model number

If you're interested in learning more about your Apple Watch's particular model, follow the steps below.

Launch the built-in Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on All Watches towards the top left. Click the (i) button next to your watch's name. This will reveal its case's size and material, such as 41mm and aluminum, for example, or 45mm and stainless steel. Though, you won't be able to tell what the actual watch's model is. Close To identify your watch's model from this page, tap and hold on the Model Number. Hit the Copy button. Click Paste and Search in your web browser. The top web results will reveal the exact model of your Apple Watch, such as Series 9, and its finish, like Midnight. Close

Through the serial number

Another way to identify your Apple Watch's exact model is through its serial number.

Launch the Watch app on iOS. Go to All Watches in the top left corner. Tap the (i) next to your Apple Watch. Click and hold on its Serial Number, then hit the Copy button. Close Go to Apple's official check coverage webpage. Paste the serial number in the respective field, solve the captcha, then click Submit. This will reveal your Apple Watch's model, size, and case material, along with its activation or purchase date. Close

As you can see, there are multiple ways to identify the model of your Apple Watch. They're all relatively easy, although some methods are simpler than others. Once you identify your Apple Watch's model, you can easily look it up to see what features it offers or the latest operating system it supports. It's also handy for when you want to resell it, as its model, size, and finish are some of the essential details a potential buyer will need to know.