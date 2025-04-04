Trying out different software and alternatives to major services comes with many benefits — from getting more well-rounded features, better security, or even just breaking the monopoly on your personal data. That said, I rarely actually move to a different service, even if it has better features than the one I'm currently using.

This applies to all types of apps I use, from note-taking apps and spreadsheets to internet browsers and image editors. And as I write about more alternative products, I realize that I'm missing out as a result.

Why I stick to what I know

It gives me comfort and makes me more productive