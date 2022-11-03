Just got your new Surface Pro 9 with 5G and are setting it up? We explain how to insert the SIM card into the device.

One of the newest things about this year's Surface Pro 9 is its 5G support. To get that support, though, you'll need to insert the SIM card from your carrier into your device. Or, if you're using an eSIM, configure the plan via the Windows 11 settings app. You can have a representative at your carrier install it for you, or you can do it yourself. If you don't know where to start, here's how to install the SIM card and set up Windows 11.

How to insert a SIM card in the Surface Pro 9 with 5G: What you'll need

SIM ejection tool: This will be needed to remove the door at the bottom of the kickstand of the Surface Pro 9. It's where the SIM card slot is housed.

A SIM Card: This is provided to you by your carrier. If you're using an eSIM, you'll have to go into the Windows 11 settings app for configuration.

Access to Windows 11 settings app: You'll need to go into the settings app to configure your 5G or LTE settings.

Step 1: Open the door under the kickstand on the Surface Pro 9

To insert a SIM card into the Surface Pro 9, you'll have to get inside the device. That sounds scary, but it's actually simple. You just need to release a built-in door under the Surface Pro 9 kickstand. Note that if you're using an eSIM, you can skip this step.

Put your Surface Pro 9 with 5G into a flat surface like a desk or table. Turn it around, so the kickstand is facing you. Pull up the kickstand to a 90-degree angle. Under the kickstand, look for a door. It's on the right side of the Surface. Insert your SIM ejection tool into the tiny hole at the bottom right of the door under the kickstand. As you insert the tool, the door will make a clicking noise and release. Lift it up if needed. Slide your SIM card into the empty slot and click it into place.

That's it! You've just inserted your SIM card into the Surface Pro 9. Now, you need to configure some settings in Windows 11.

Step 2: Configure Windows 11 settings for 5G support

After you insert your SIM card into the Surface Pro 9, you have to set up Windows 11 for it. Usually, the operating system will detect the SIM card automatically, but if not, here's what you can do.

Open Windows 11 Settings app with Windows Key + I. Click Network & internet in the sidebar. Select Cellular. Check if Windows is connected via Cellular. If not, proceed to the next step. Select your SIM, or SIM1, and pick Use this SIM for cellular data.

If you're using both an eSIM, you can use the Windows 11 Mobile Plans app to switch between data plans. Just search for it in the settings.

Note that you might have to connect to Wi-Fi initially to set up this plan. You can also switch to the eSIM instead of the SIM by selecting eSIM under Use this SIM for cellular data as we previously described.

There you have it! That's how insert a SIM card into the Surface Pro 9 and set it up. At any time, you can switch between Wi-Fi and Cellular data by clicking on the network icon in the System Tray. Windows usually has a Let Windows keep me connected option that you can use to stay connected when Wi-Fi isn't available. You also can configure Windows 11 to choose which apps use your cellular data and tweak other settings from the same Cellular settings page we mentioned above. These settings should be the same for all the best 4G LTE laptops, too.