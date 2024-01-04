A great CPU is at the heart of any PC, giving life to the various components that make everything work. It's one of the most important pieces of a PC, and you can't have a working computer without it. Not only is it important to pick the right CPU for your build, but it's also essential to get the installation right to ensure everything works smoothly. Installing a CPU may seem a bit daunting at first, but it is a fairly simple task that only takes a few minutes. Just make sure you have all the prerequisites in place before installing an AMD CPU on your motherboard.

Everything you need

There's a good chance you have already picked all the essential parts for your PC build, but here's everything you'll need to install an AMD CPU just in case:

A compatible motherboard

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series chips are only compatible with AM5 motherboards with 600 and 700-series chipsets, while the older Ryzen 1000 to 5000 series drop into an AM4 motherboard using the 300, 400, or 500-series chipsets. Remember also that AMD motherboards are different from the ones you'd use for Intel CPUs, so make sure everything is compatible before installation.

CPU cooler

Installing a CPU cooler is equally important, so be sure to grab one for your build if you haven't already. Some CPUs come bundled with a cooler, but not all of them do, so make sure you get one if your AMD CPU doesn't come with one out of the box.

Thermal paste

Applying thermal paste to a CPU is a crucial step before you mount the cooler. Some aftermarket coolers come with pre-applied thermal paste, but it's good to have an extra tube handy if you need to wipe the paste and reseat the cooler.

Installing an AMD CPU on a motherboard

Locate the CPU socket on the motherboard. Lift the metal arm next to it to release the latch and reveal the socket. Those using an AM5 motherboard just need to lift this arm enough to free the metal frame covering the CPU socket.

For AM4 motherboards, make sure this arm is pointing directly upwards. Pick up the CPU by only touching its sides, and prepare to insert it into the socket. Avoid touching any pins on the motherboard or CPU. Locate the small triangle indicator on both the CPU and the socket and align them properly. Simply place the CPU, ensuring it slots in easily and lays flat without applying any force or pressure whatsoever. Those dealing with an LGA socket (for AM5 motherboards) need to lower the metal frame onto the CPU and use the metal arm to secure the frame back to its original position. If your motherboard has a PGA socket (such as AM4), lower the arm down completely to hold the CPU in place. This will take a little force in either case, so don't be afraid to push down firmly.

And that's how easy it is to install and secure an AMD CPU on a motherboard. I've shown the steps using a Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor in this tutorial, but they're similar for almost all mainstream chips. I recommend installing other components, like RAM and SSD, before securing the motherboard inside the case or installing the CPU cooler.

Make sure you're installing the CPU cooler next to prep your CPU before the final boot. You can pick between an air cooler and a liquid cooler based on your preferences and the CPU you're using. It's just yet another part of the PC building process.