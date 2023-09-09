Ubuntu is one of the most widely used Linux distributions offering a fancy graphical user interface that Windows and macOS users are sure to enjoy. On the other hand, Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers. So, if you want to use Google Chrome on an Ubuntu laptop or any other Ubuntu machine in place of the default and pre-installed Firefox web browser, you can. There are two ways you can install it. You can enjoy a manual download with the default Firefox web browser, similar to how you might use Edge to do this on Windows, or you can install it using the Terminal.

How to install Chrome on Ubuntu through the web

Open Firefox Head to the Google Chrome download website. Choose the first option 64 bit .deb for Debian/Ubuntu. Choose Accept and Install. Save the file. When the download is complete, head to your Files app and click Downloads. Double-click to launch google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb. If you're having issues, right-click the right and choose Open with Software Center. The Ubuntu Software Center will open. Choose the green Install button. Enter your password.

You'll see a notification prompt about the installation being complete. You can access it from your applications list, and sign into the browser, sync your favorites and other history across your different operating systems or devices.

How to install Chrome on Ubuntu through the terminal

If you're the more technical type, you also can install Google Chrome using the terminal. This isn't quite easy, as you'll have to manually type out some commands, but in the end, it does the same thing as installing manually through a download. You'll fetch the file, then run a command to download it.

Launch the Terminal app Type the following command: wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb Type this command: sudo dpkg -i google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb Enter your password

After that, you'll see that Google Chrome will be available for you in your applications menu. You'll be able to sign in to your Google account and use the browser just like you would on any other platform. We suggest adding the app to your favorites, too. Just find it in the list of your applications and right-click it then choose Add to Favorites.