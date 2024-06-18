You might not always think about installing more fonts on Windows, but if you work on documents, presentations, or graphic design, you've probably wished you had more options at some point. And thankfully, it's pretty easy to install fonts on Windows 11. Here's how to do it if you're not sure where to start.

Screenshot of Windows 11 with various apps and a custom Start menu and theme
Related
How to customize your Windows 11 PC

Windows 11 is a great operating system, but not everyone has to like how it looks out of the box. Here's how you can change

Installing fonts on Windows

  1. Download the font of your choice from your preferred source (such as DaFont)
  2. If the download is a ZIP file, extract it.
  3. Once extracted, double-click the font file to preview it.
  4. Click Install to if you like how it looks.
    Screenshot of a font preview in Windows 11

If you want to use your new font in an app like Word, you'll need to close the app and reopen it after installing the font. You'll see your new font in the usual list of fonts.

How to check your installed fonts

If you'd like to see the fonts installed on your PC, you can do so in the Settings app. Here's ho

Screenshot of a font preview in Windows 11

w:

  1. Open the Settings app (you can find it in the Start menu)
  2. Head to the Personalization section on the left.
  3. Click Fonts at the end of the page.
    Screenshot of Windows 11 Settings for personalization with the Fonts button highlighted
  4. Here, you can preview all the fonts installed on your PC. You can also install new fonts from here if you want to.
  5. If you want to uninstall a font, you can click the ellipsis icon next to it and choose Uninstall.
    Screenshot of Fonts page in Windows 11 Settings with the option to uninstall a font highlighted
Settings app in Windows 11
Related
How to use the Settings app on Windows 11

The new Settings app on WIndows 11 houses a ton of options. Here's everything you can find inside it and what it does.

Installing fonts is easy

It really is as simple as it looks. All you need to do to install a new font is download it and follow the steps above. You'll probably have more trouble finding the font you want than installing it.