You might not always think about installing more fonts on Windows, but if you work on documents, presentations, or graphic design, you've probably wished you had more options at some point. And thankfully, it's pretty easy to install fonts on Windows 11. Here's how to do it if you're not sure where to start.

Related How to customize your Windows 11 PC Windows 11 is a great operating system, but not everyone has to like how it looks out of the box. Here's how you can change

Installing fonts on Windows

Download the font of your choice from your preferred source (such as DaFont) If the download is a ZIP file, extract it. Once extracted, double-click the font file to preview it. Click Install to if you like how it looks.

If you want to use your new font in an app like Word, you'll need to close the app and reopen it after installing the font. You'll see your new font in the usual list of fonts.

How to check your installed fonts

If you'd like to see the fonts installed on your PC, you can do so in the Settings app. Here's ho

w:

Open the Settings app (you can find it in the Start menu) Head to the Personalization section on the left. Click Fonts at the end of the page. Here, you can preview all the fonts installed on your PC. You can also install new fonts from here if you want to. If you want to uninstall a font, you can click the ellipsis icon next to it and choose Uninstall.

Related How to use the Settings app on Windows 11 The new Settings app on WIndows 11 houses a ton of options. Here's everything you can find inside it and what it does.

Installing fonts is easy

It really is as simple as it looks. All you need to do to install a new font is download it and follow the steps above. You'll probably have more trouble finding the font you want than installing it.