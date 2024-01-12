Ubuntu is one of the many popular Linux distributions that developers and programmers use daily. If that's you, you might be wondering how to install the programming language Go, sometimes called Golang. Like many tasks on Linux, this is quite easy to do since all you need are a few terminal commands. You can install Go from the official Binary package, through the APT package manager, or from a Snap package. Regardless of which method you use, we're here to help you out.

We recommend installing Go through the official binary package. Package managers often don't have the most recent version of Go available.

Using the Package Manager

For novice users, the easiest way to install Go is by using the package manager since it requires fewer commands in the terminal. However, you won't get the latest version of Go. Still, it should be usable for most tasks.

Launch a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. Update your package lists with the command: sudo apt update Enter your password if prompted. Install Golang with the command: sudo apt install golang-go If prompted, enter your password and then press y. You can confirm if you're running Go by entering the command: go version

If successful, you should see the full version number for you.

Using Snap

If you prefer installing from Snap, that's also quite easy, and it'll install the most recent version. Just make sure it's enabled first. If not, you can install and enable it with

Launch a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. If Snap isn't enabled, install and enable it with: sudo apt install snapd Install Golang Go with the command: sudo snap install go --classic If prompted, enter your password and then press y. You can confirm if you're running Go by entering the command: /snap/bin/go version

Using the Binary package

Finally, you can install it from the source code and binary package. This method involves opening a Tar.Gz file in the terminal, extracting it, and running many extra commands. The benefit, though, is that you end up getting the most current version.

Launch a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. Update your package lists with the command sudo apt update Download the latest tarball file using wget. The current command is for version 1.21.5, but you can fetch the latest from here. $ wget https://go.dev/dl/go1.21.5.linux-amd64.tar.gz Unzip the file to your local directory with the following command: sudo tar -C /usr/local -xzf go1.21.5.linux-amd64.tar.gz Enter your password. Add Go to the $PATH environment. You'll need an editor, like nano. Use the command: nano ~/.bash_profile Paste this line at the end, as we show below: export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/go/bin Save any changes that might have been made. Reload your profile with the command: source ~/.bash_profile

Once you run through the steps above, you can verify that Go is installed. Just run the command go version.

Next steps

And those were the three ways to install Go on Ubuntu. You can now get started on your projects. The last thing you must know is how to create separate directories for your project. That's pretty much all there is to know, and we hope you found this helpful. Remember, though, that there are plenty of other tools, too. You can use NVM on Ubuntu, AWS CLU, and even MoniDB and Ngnix. Ubuntu is the place for development.