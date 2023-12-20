If your Mac's hard drive was replaced, you may need to reinstall macOS Sonoma and set it up like a new Mac. While the process may seem complex, it's doable if you break it down into simple segments and focus on each individually. You will first need to make some preparations, then you can reinstall macOS as you would normally do. These steps include formatting the new hard drive before actually proceeding to the installation part. Once that's done, you may continue to install macOS on the hard drive using the method you prefer. Without further ado, let's get started!

How to format the new hard drive using Disk Utility

Before you install macOS on the new hard drive, you will have to format it. If you have a MacBook Pro or any other battery-powered Mac model, ensure it remains plugged into a power source during these processes.

Navigate to macOS Recovery by: Click and hold the Power button on an Apple silicon Mac until you see the Startup window, then click the Options button. Powering on your Intel Mac and immediately holding on Command and R, until you see an Apple logo or another image. Select Disk Utility, then hit Continue. You should see your new hard drive listed in the Internal section of the sidebar. Select it, and click the Erase button. Give it a Name, and choose APFS as the Format. Click Erase again, and confirm that you want to proceed. Source: Apple

How to install macOS on the new hard drive

Once you've wiped the new hard drive using the above steps, you can reinstall macOS.

The dedicated Reinstall macOS feature is the easiest way to do so. This method downloads the latest macOS build supported by your machine using the internet and installs it automatically.

If, for any reason, the previous method doesn't work, you can try creating a bootable USB macOS installer, assuming you have access to another Mac, and flash the operating system through it.

Once you install macOS on the new hard drive, you can then proceed to set up your Mac as you would normally do.

Installing macOS on a new hard drive takes some time

As you can see, reinstalling macOS on a new hard drive isn't exactly a straightforward process. You will first need to wipe the volume using Disk Utility from the macOS Recovery section, then reinstall the operating system itself. So, it may take you some time to get it done, but once it's ready, you should be able to use your Mac as you would typically do.