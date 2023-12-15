macOS Sonoma offers a wide range of new features and changes that further enhance Apple's computing experience. But what if you don't have a new Mac that supports this version? Well, you could either settle for whatever old OS your machine is running or install macOS Sonoma on your unsupported Mac. If you decide to opt for the latter, read on.

Macs that officially support macOS Sonoma

Before you install macOS Sonoma using the complex method below, make sure your computer doesn't support this update by default. The oldest Macs that support this release are:

iMac Pro (2017)

MacBook Air (2018)

MacBook Pro (2018)

Mac Mini (2018)

iMac (2019)

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Studio (2022)

So, if you have one of these models or a new one, you can install macOS Sonoma regularly by following the steps in the dedicated guide.

Why you may want to install macOS Sonoma on an unsupported Mac

If your Mac is older than those on the previous list, you may want to force the macOS Sonoma update on your machine for various reasons. These include taking advantage of current security patches, utilizing the latest OS features, running apps that aren't supported on the older OS version, etc.

However, keep in mind that just because you can install macOS Sonoma on an unsupported Mac doesn't mean that you should. Apple tends to drop software support when the hardware can no longer handle the new additions reliably. Nonetheless, you may still be able to make something out of macOS Sonoma on an older Mac, even if everything doesn't run as smoothly.

Prerequisites

To install macOS Sonoma on an unsupported Mac, you need the following:

The unsupported Mac model itself.

A USB flash drive with at least 16GB of available storage.

A reliable internet connection.

The OpenCore Legacy Patcher app.

How to prepare for the installation

Before you install macOS Sonoma on the unsupported Mac, you must prepare a few things.

Plug the USB flash drive into your unsupported Mac. Download and launch the OpenCore Legacy Patcher app. Tap on Create macOS Installer. Click the Download macOS Installer button. Give it a few seconds to fetch the latest macOS builds available. The latest macOS Sonoma version will be selected by default, but you can pick an older OS version if you wish. Click the Download button. This may take a while, as it will download ~14GB of resources. Tap the Flash Installer button when the download is complete. It may request access to your removable drives. Grant it, and select the USB drive you've plugged into your Mac. OpenCore Legacy Patcher will now start flashing the macOS installer. This process will likely wipe existing data on your USB flash drive, so make sure there isn't any important data on it. When the process concludes, you should get a success message. Click OK. Once it's done, click the Build and Install OpenCore on the main page. This process will patch the downloaded macOS installer to make it work on your unsupported Mac. Proceed by clicking Install to disk and selecting the USB drive you've plugged in. Once the process is complete, you're ready to install macOS Sonoma on your unsupported Mac.

How to install macOS Sonoma on an unsupported Mac

Once you've completed the preparatory steps above, you can install macOS Sonoma on your unsupported Mac.

Shut down your Mac after backing up your important files. The installation process shouldn't wipe your personal data, but it's always wise to have a fail-safe. Make sure the USB flash drive is still plugged in. Power it back on, and hold the Option button as you do so. You should see several volumes. Choose EFI Boot; it should have the OpenCore logo. Click the Install macOS Sonoma button. This will take some time, so be patient and keep the flash drive plugged in. Eventually, the Startup window should appear. Click the Install macOS Sonoma button. Click Continue. Wait again for the process to conclude. Your unsupported Mac should now be running macOS Sonoma.

Post-installation steps

Once macOS Sonoma boots up, there are some final touches you should add.

A popup requesting to install OpenCore to the internal hard drive should appear as long as the USB flash drive is still connected. You may be prompted to reboot your Mac to apply the changes; do so. Launch the OpenCore Legacy Patcher app one last time. Click the Post-Install Root Patch button. Wait for the process to conclude. You can now use macOS Sonoma on your unsupported Mac.

The bottom line: It's not ideal, but it could get the job done

While macOS Sonoma runs best on newer, officially supported Mac models, it may still run just fine on your older machine. However, things may break, and the overall experience may make your machine unusable. That's why we advise you to back up your important files before installing the OS. Ultimately, you could always downgrade macOS to an earlier, officially supported version if you're dissatisfied with the results. If all of this sounds confusing, you may want to refrain from installing macOS Sonoma on your unsupported Mac to avoid issues.