If you've been hearing about Microsoft Copilot and want to use in your Mac, there are a few ways to go about doing that. You won't quite get the system-level integration that Windows users are enjoying, but you can get close enough so that it becomes part of your system instead of just a tab in your browser.

How to install Microsoft Copilot on Mac

Option 1: App Store

If you have an Apple Silicon Mac, you can actually run iPad and iPhone apps on your Mac natively thanks to the Arm architecture inside. That includes the Microsoft Copilot app that's distributed for iPads, and you'll just need to log in to your Apple account to download it. It'll then install like any other app and can be accessed from your Applications folder, where you can interact with Copilot in a dedicated window.

As you can see from the above, it's fairly basic but it gets the job done. If you want a similar integration to Copilot on Windows where you can press a button combination to launch it, you can do it through a combination of Automator and keyboard shortcuts in settings.

Open Automator and select "Quick Action" Create an automation to Launch application, changing workflow receives to No input. In the Launch application field, you may need to select Other in the dropdown and navigate to Copilot in your Applications folder. Save the automation Open Settings and scroll down to keyboard Click keyboard shortcuts (while making sure to enable the toggle) and select Services on the left. Expand General and double click none beside Open Copilot. Set this to anything that you want, taking care to not have any conflicts with other applications. I set it to shift, command, L.

Once you've done that, you'll be able to call Copilot from anywhere on your Mac at any time!

Microsoft Copilot Copilot is an artificial intelligence chatbot available for iOS and Android that uses the DALL-E 3 and GPT-4 models. The software is also built into Windows and can be accessed over the web. See at Apple App Store

Option 2: Safari web apps

If you want to use Microsoft Copilot and don't want to mess about with Automator or iPad applications, you can simply add Microsoft Copilot to your dock through Safari:

Navigate to the Copilot website in Safari. Click File at the top, followed by Add to Dock. The default options it pulls in for the icon and the name are fine, so click Ok.

All going well, you should see Copilot added to your Dock for ease of access. It's essentially just a wrapper for a Safari tab in an application, but it's indistinguishable from a normal application in a lot of ways. It's significantly easier than the other method, though it doesn't run locally and it also isn't possible to set a keybind to launch it from just anywhere at any time on your Mac.

These are the two main ways to get Copilot on your Mac, as Microsoft doesn't have an official Mac-specific application you can download. The iPad app is the best native solution you'll get, but if you don't care about native, then the Safari dock option will work fine, too!