If you have a Steam Deck or are looking to pick one up, you'll know that it's not just a portable games console but technically a mini-computer. It runs on SteamOS, which is based on Arch Linux, and Valve hasn't locked down access to that system. That means you can do whatever you want with it as if it were your own computer, and that includes installing your own software or even your own operating system.

So not only can you play games from Steam and multitask, but you can even play games from other platforms. That includes emulators, too, through EmuDeck, or, in this case, Minecraft. It's not too hard to get Minecraft up and running on your Steam Deck, and you're able to play the full Java edition without any issues.

Minecraft on the Steam Deck: What you need

An internet connection: To download and use Minecraft, you'll need a stable internet connection.

To download and use Minecraft, you'll need a stable internet connection. A digital copy of Minecraft: You need to own a digital license to play Minecraft, as the launcher we'll be using still requires you to own a legal copy of the game.

You need to own a digital license to play Minecraft, as the launcher we'll be using still requires you to own a legal copy of the game. (Optional) A keyboard: You don't need a keyboard, but it makes the sign-up process a lot easier. It also makes it easier to type messages in-game, though you can get away without it.

Step 1: Switch to Desktop Mode

The first thing you'll need to do to install Minecraft on your Steam Deck is to switch to desktop mode.

Press the Steam button and scroll down to power, and then select Switch to Desktop Mode. You can also bring up this menu by holding the power button.

Once you're all set up, It should look like the picture below.

Step 2: Launch Discover and search for Prism Launcher

You'll need to launch the Discover app in the bottom left of your screen (it has a shopping bag icon). If it's not in your taskbar already, then do the following:

Go to the app menu in the bottom left. Select the Utility folder. Launch Discover.

You can then search for Prism Launcher using the search bar in the top left or go to the Games tab and scroll down until you find the app.

Step 3: Set up Prism Launcher

You can start Prism Launcher and allow it to install Java if it asks. Otherwise, continue. You'll need to log in to your Minecraft account and then do the following:

Click Accounts in the top right and select Manage accounts. Click Add Microsoft Follow the instructions that appear.

You'll need to go to Microsoft's website and type the code that Prism Launcher shows you to link your account, which means you also don't need to type your password into it.

Step 4: Add a Minecraft instance

Adding an instance is pretty easy once your account is linked.

Click Add instance in the top left Select your Minecraft version. At the time of writing, the latest version is v1.19.4. Launch the instance.

This will now download the assets that the game needs to launch.

Step 5: Add Minecraft as a non-Steam game

You now need to add Prism Launcher as a non-Steam game. Make sure you're still in desktop mode.

Launch the Steam app on your desktop. Click Games at the top and select Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library. Scroll down and select Prism Launcher. Optionally, once you've done so, you can make it so that you can launch directly into your chosen Minecraft version from this shortcut. Right-click Prism Launcher in your Steam library, select Properties, and in launch options, add this to the end: "-l 1.19.4". Make sure the Minecraft version matches the instance name.

You can now boot back into gaming mode.

Step 6: Add your controls and play!

As an extra step to play on the Steam Deck without a mouse and keyboard, you'll need to configure controls. This is pretty easy to do.

Go to Prism Launcher in the non-Steam game category in your library (while in gaming mode) and select the controller icon on the far right of the game's landing page. Select Community layouts, which are configurations that will work on the Steam Deck, and choose one that looks comfortable for you to play.

You will now be able to play the latest version of Java Minecraft without the need for mods. Community layouts are available for any game, so if you play any other games that have annoying controller layouts, maybe check out the community layouts for that game.