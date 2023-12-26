MongoDB is a free-to-use document database that's known to be quite scalable and flexible. It's easy to use to query and index, and it even stores data in JSON-like documents. So, if you want to use MongoDB on a popular Linux distribution like Ubuntu, we have some good news. Getting started with it is as simple as using the terminal to install it. We'll guide you through the process right here.

Ubuntu's package repositories include MongoDB by default, but it might be an older version that is not maintained by MongoDB. We'll cover manually installing the newer version by adding MongoDB's repository to APT sources.

How to install MongoDB on Ubuntu

To get started with installing MongoDB on Ubuntu, all you have to do is fire up a terminal with Ctrl, Alt, and T. From then onwards, you can press Enter after each of these commands.

Get ready to import the keys used by the package management system. Type the command: sudo apt-get install gnupg curl Add the key with the command: curl -fsSL https://pgp.mongodb.com/server-7.0.asc | \ sudo gpg -o /usr/share/keyrings/mongodb-server-7.0.gpg \ --dearmor If you're on Ubuntu 22.04 or later, run the command: echo "deb [ arch=amd64,arm64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/mongodb-server-7.0.gpg ] https://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu jammy/mongodb-org/7.0 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-7.0.list If you're on Ubuntu 20.04, run the command: echo "deb [ arch=amd64,arm64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/mongodb-server-7.0.gpg ] https://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu focal/mongodb-org/7.0 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-7.0.list Refresh the APT repository with sudo apt-get update Install MongoDB packages with the command sudo apt-get install -y mongodb-org

That's it! You should now have installed MongoDB without any issues. Proceed to the next section for some additional tips.

Conclusion and tips and tricks for MongoDB

Once MongoDB is installed, there are a few things to keep in mind. You can run MongoDB with the command sudo systemctl start mongod. You can reboot MongoDB if you run into an error with the command sudo systemctl daemon-reload. You also can check to see if a MongoDB database server is loading properly with the command sudo systemctl status mongod. Finally, if you want to load MongoDB each time you boot up your system, use the command sudo systemctl enable mongod.

MongoDB is just one app that you can use for web development on Ubuntu, and there's much more you can do on Linux beyond this. We suggest checking out some other Linux app alternatives if you're considering moving away from Windows.