Whether you're a professional software developer or a casual user, you've probably heard of JavaScript. It's arguably the most common web development language out there, allowing developers to create both visually-appealing and functional apps on all kinds of great computers. To start developing apps in JavaScript, you'll need to pick a runtime, and Node.js is one of the most popular options for both Windows and macOS operating systems. If you want to use Node.js for JavaScript development but don't have it installed on your Windows computer yet, you're in the right place. By following the steps below, you can start using Node.js and Node Package Manage (NPM) in no time.

What is Node.js, and how does it work?

Node.js is a runtime made for JavaScript that works entirely out of the browser, and it has a few benefits. After installing this runtime, you'll be able to develop apps made for server-side execution, rather than client-side execution. As for how it works, the Node.js runtime uses a version V8 JavaScript engine found in Google Chrome. Aside from pure JavaScript web development, the Node.js runtime is preferred by some web developers due to the integration of the Node Package Manager. With Node.js and the Node Package Manager, you'll have everything you'll need to create web apps in one place, including a database of more than 50,000 packages in the NPM.

How to install Node.js for Windows

Installing Node.js for the first time is a fairly simple process, and you can do it quickly by following the steps below.

Navigate to the downloads page on the Node.js website. Select the Windows Installer (.msi) in the list for 64-bit systems. You can also find 32-bit and other legacy operating system versions on this page. Click the Next button to start the installation process. Select the checkbox and click Next to agree to the terms of the license agreement. Click Next to confirm the install location or create a custom file path. Click Next to confirm the order in which features will be installed. This includes NPM, the preferred package manager for Node.js. Select Install to begin the final installation process for Node.js. Click Finish after you see the following installation complete screen.

How to confirm you've installed Node.js correctly

If you're unsure whether your installation of Node.js was performed correctly, you can check using the Command Prompt application. Here's how.

Open the Command Prompt app. You can find it by searching in the taskbar. Type the following command and press enter on your keyboard: node -v If you see a version number as your response, you have installed Node.js properly.

What's next after installing Node.js on Windows

After following the steps above to install Node.js and NPM on your Windows machine, you will be able to develop web apps in JavaScript using the Node.js runtime. With the installation of NPM, you'll also gain access to a large library of packages to aid in your development. Once you've installed Node.js and confirmed the installation was successful, all that's left is to start creating JavaScript apps.