If you're a developer running Windows 11 or Windows 10, you're probably already familiar with Node Version Manager (NVM). This is a tool that can be used for managing Node.js, the open-source Javascript runtime environment used to create front and back-end applications. It's a popular web framework, and you'll almost certainly want to keep it updated, which is where NVM comes into play to help you manage multiple Node.js versions or switch between them. Here's how you can get started with installing it on Windows.

How to install NVM on Windows

Installing NVM on Windows is pretty straightforward. All you'll need to do is download the installer and then head into a Command Prompt or Windows Powershell session.

On your PC, head over to the NVM releases page on GitHub. Choose nvm-setup.exe under Assets. Once downloaded, launch the setup file. If prompted by Windows, choose Yes. Accept the license agreements. Press Next to confirm the install path. Press Next again to confirm the directory. Press Install and then Finish. When done, launch Command Prompt as an administrator and type the following. If you prefer, this same command also works in PowerShell, too. nvm -v

Once you type out the command above, you'll see a version number for the version of NVM that you installed. The current one, as of this writing, is version 1.17.

How to install Node versions and switch between them

If you are installing multiple versions of Node and have downloaded older or newer versions, you can switch between them easily. There are a few commands you'll need to know.

To switch between an older version of NVM, download the legacy version first from GitHub and install it just as above. You also can use nvm install (version number). As an example, nvm install 8.15.0. To see all installed versions, use the command nvm list. Then, use the command nvm use (version number). As an example: nvm use 8.15.0.

As you can tell, it doesn't take much to install NVM on Windows when compared to other operating systems like Linux or MacOS. All you need to do is launch an installer, just like you would for any other application on your system.

