Pip is one of the most important tools to have at your disposal when you're getting started with a Python project. It allows you to install and manage millions of Python packages and libraries to help you set up the right software environment for a project, be it a simple automation task or a complex artificial intelligence or machine learning project. Thankfully, installing Pip on Windows is a fairly simple task, and you can do it following a few simple steps. There's also a chance that you may already have Pip installed on your system, so read on to learn more about Pip, along with steps to install or upgrade the existing version of Pip on your Windows PC. Let's dive in!

What is Pip?

Pip is a package installer for Python that is used to download and manage Python packages and libraries from repositories such as the Python Package Index (PyPI). You can also use Pip to search, upgrade, or uninstall packages, and it can even help you install non-Python packages indirectly, using things like a Python wrapper package. It's easily among the most useful tools you can have in your system as a Python developer or user.

Installing Pip on Windows, as I mentioned previously, is a fairly simple task. But before we begin, it's important to check whether Pip is already installed on your Windows computer because chances are, you may already have Pip on your system.

How to check if Pip is already installed on Windows

Pip, in case you're wondering, is automatically installed if you are, say, using one of the latest versions of Python from python.org or the one that hasn't been modified by a redistributor. Luckily, you don't have to play the guessing game to figure out whether you have Pip installed on your system. Instead, follow the steps highlighted below to check:

Open Command Prompt or Windows Terminal. Enter the following command: pip --version

If you see a Pip version as your result, then you are already set, and you don't have to install Pip

But if you see some error saying something along the lines of "Pip is not recognized as an internal or external command," then you need to install Pip on your Windows PC. Follow the steps highlighted below to install it.

Installing Pip on Windows

There are several ways to install Pip on Windows. The easiest way to do it is by installing Python or upgrading to its latest version. Here's how to do it:

Download the latest version of Python from python.org or by clicking the button below. Download Python Simply download the binary and execute it to install Python. Enable the Add python.exe to PATH checkbox. Select Customize installation to ensure pip is enabled as an optional feature, and hit Next and proceed with the installation. 2 Images Close

And that's it, you've now installed Python along with Pip successfully on your Windows PC.

Using a Python script to install pip

This method uses Python to run a script and install Pip on your system, so use this only if you have an older version or a modified version of Python installed on your system without Pip.

Right-click on the link and choose Save link as... to download the script file -> Get-pip.by file. Head to the folder containing the downloaded get-pip.py file. Right-click on the file and choose Copy as path. Open the Terminal and enter python followed by a space and paste the path. It'll look something like this: python "C:folder-containing-pip-file/get-pip.by" 2 Images Close

Executing the command should install Pip on your Windows PC, and you should be good to go.

How to verify Pip installation on Windows

Installing Pip on Windows, as you can see, is fairly straightforward, and it's hard to go wrong. But if you want to ensure nothing went wrong and you're all set for your Python projects, then follow the steps below to verify Pip installation on Windows:

Open Windows Terminal or Command Prompt, and run one or both commands without quotes to verify. "pip --version" or "pip --help"

The first command should return the version of Pip installed on your Windows PC, whereas the second one will throw a list of commands that Pip can take as an argument. Either way, if you see a valid result and not an error like we originally did, then you've successfully installed and verified Pip on your Windows PC.

Installing Pip on Windows: Final thoughts

Those are the two simple ways in which you can install Pip on Windows. You don't have to worry about installing Pip separately as a new user, as the latest versions of Python sideloads Pip on your system automatically. Existing Python users and those running a modified version by redistributor are recommended to use the script to install Pip. I also suggest you check whether it's already installed on your system using the verification command to ensure you're not running a fool's errand. With that out of the way, you are now on your way to start programming your Python projects.

If you're new to the world of Python developments, then I suggest checking out courses and online tutorials to get your pulse on the Python language. It's always good to cover the basics before you jump into bigger projects involving complex tools and libraries. I also recommend upgrading to one of the best laptops out there once you're ready to develop projects involving machine learning and artificial intelligence.