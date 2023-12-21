One of the things you'll come across during everyday use of a great Linux distribution like Ubuntu is installing apps and opening certain files. While most apps can be found in the Ubuntu Software Center or even as manual downloads, there might be a time when an app or a file you want will come as a Tar.Gz.

This is an archive of files, almost similar to ZIP on Windows 11 and other operating systems. It combines both the TAR (which is known as tape) archive and the ZIP archive format into one, so the data is compressed and reduced in size. Naturally, you'll need to extract the Tar.gz file to install or open whatever is inside. We'll guide you through that today in two easy ways, covering both the GUI and the terminal app.

How to extract and install a tar.gz file on Ubuntu through the GUI

You don't need a lot of technical knowledge to open a tar.gz file on Ubuntu. The operating system has native support for opening and managing these types files through the Files app.

Once your tar.gz file is downloaded, open the Files app on Ubuntu. Navigate to where the tar.gz file is saved. To view what the files are without opening them, right-click on the file and choose Open with Archive Manager. To properly open and install the files, return to the originally downloaded file, right-click, and choose Extract to. Pick a location and choose Select.

Once you pick a location, just navigate to that location, and you should see a new folder with all the extracted files waiting for you. Double-click any file to install it, or run an installer, or open it in the associated program or application.

How to extract and install a tar.gz file on Ubuntu through the terminal

If you're more technical, you can also open and exact a tar.gz file by using the terminal. This is easy, provided you know the path for the downloaded file.

Open a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. Use the command tar -xvzf file.tar.gz to extract the files from the current directory. Replace file.tar.gz with the actual name of the file. If your file is in a different directory, use the command tar -xvzf file.tar.gz -C /path/to/file. Replace /path/to/file with the specific path. Alternatively, you can use the "cd" command to navigate to the path it's in, and then run the earlier command.

That's pretty much it! The file will be extracted to the current or specified directory on your Ubuntu install and you can open it to discover the files. In these situations, the -z is what's compressed, -x means what to extract the files from, -v is listing the files while extracted, and -f is specifying the file name.

Another simple Linux operation!

As you can tell, it's pretty simple to extract and install tar.gz files on Ubuntu. For most people, the GUI method will do the trick, but if you're up for adventure, it's always great to mess around with the terminal and enter commands. We hope you found this helpful, and wish you fun playing with Ubuntu.