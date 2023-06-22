Windows 11 ships with a pretty great wallpaper and theme by default. You get the classic "Bloom" wallpaper, in either the Windows light dark mode or Windows light mode theme. The wallpaper is vibrant as it, providing a splash of light, but a great way to spice up the look of Windows 11 and give your great laptop a new feel is with themes. There's a wide variety of preset themes you can choose from Microsoft, like "Glow", "Captured Motion," "Sunrise" and "Flow," but additional themes are also available for download from the Microsoft Store.

How to install themes on Windows 11

To install themes on Windows 11, you'll need to visit the Settings app. It's easier if you right-click on your desktop, and choose Personalize. From there, you'll want to follow the steps below.

Click on Themes. Click on Browse Themes next to Get more themes from Microsoft Store. You'll see a collection of themes, both from Microsoft, and other third parties. Click the theme you want to install, then choose Get. Allow the theme to download. Themes are usually small files of about 20-50 MB. Once finished, click the Open button to be taken back to the Settings app. Find your new theme under Current theme and click on its icon to apply it.

That's it! You now have a great new theme applied in Windows 11. Your PC should be looking a lot different now, right down to the desktop wallpaper, the colors you see on your Taskbar and Start Menu, and even the title bar in system apps. Personally, one of my favorite themes is the Earth From Above theme, as it has striking pictures of planet Earth from space.

Themes from the Microsoft Store are just one way to customize Windows, though. There are many other great ways you can customize your Windows 11 PC, too, from tweaking the Start Menu, using an app that adds more theme options like Windows Blinds, and so much more.