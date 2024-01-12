Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions out there, so if you want to try it out, we're happy to tell you that getting started with it isn't all too bad. The process of installing Ubuntu Linux is pretty similar to installing Windows 11. You'll need to do a few things, like downloading an ISO for Ubuntu, creating a bootable installation media, and then preparing your PC for booting from that media. You can then run through the installer. Don't worry if it seems like a lot. A typical installation and setup can take less than an hour, and we're here to help guide you through the process.

Before installing and setting up Ubuntu, make sure you back up your data. We'll cover installing Ubuntu as a primary operating system on a Windows PC. For dual boot, you can visit our separate guide.

Choose the Ubuntu version you want and download the ISO file

The first step to setting up Ubuntu is downloading an ISO image for the operating system. Currently, there are two you can choose from. There's Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, the long-term support version, with five years of security updates and maintenance. There's also Ubuntu 23.10, the latest Ubuntu version with all the cutting-edge features. This gets nine months of security and maintenance updates. We suggest picking the LTS version for peace of mind, though you can use the latest Ubuntu versions so long as you remember to upgrade in a timely fashion. Downloads are available on the Ubuntu website.

When it comes to Ubuntu's system requirements, you should be good to go. You need a 2 GHz dual-core processor or better, 4GB of RAM, and 25GB of free space on your HDD or SSD. You'll also need internet access and a free USB port for the installer.

Create an Ubuntu installer

You can create an installer once you choose the right Ubuntu ISO file. This is what you'll need to boot your PC to install Ubuntu. There are plenty of options for creating installation media, but our favorite is Rufus if you're using a Windows PC.

Visit the Rufus website and download the latest version of the app. When the download is complete, launch the EXE file. You won't need to install the application. Select your USB drive from the list at Device. Click under Boot Selection and choose Select. Navigate to the ISO file you downloaded earlier. Click Open. Leave all the settings as default, as shown below. The partition scheme should be MBR.

should be The Target System should be BIOS or UEFI.

should be You can label your drive under Volume Label, but make sure that File System is set to FAT32. Click Start. If you get a warning message, choose Write in ISO image mode. If you get additional warning messages, choose Yes and then Yes. You can confirm your drive is about to be erased by clicking OK.

The process of formatting the drive will take a few minutes. You'll have to be patient while it is being created.

Prepare Windows for Ubuntu

With the installer created, you can boot from the USB drive you created earlier. On Windows PCs, there are a few things you'll have to do. Disabling Fast Startup is the first thing since you'll have to boot into your PC's BIOS. Disabling Secure Boot is the second thing since you don't want your disk to be inaccessible to Ubuntu. Finally, if you're running a Professional version of Windows, you'll have to disable BitLocker to avoid disk errors.

Disable Fast Startup

In your Start Menu, search for Control Panel and click on the top result. Switch the Control Panel to the Category view from the top under View by. Choose Hardware and Sound, then select Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Uncheck the box at the bottom for Turn on fast startup (recommended)

Disable BitLocker

Open the Windows 11 Start Menu and search for BitLocker. Click the top result for Manage BitLocker. In the window, click the Turn off BitLocker Agree to the prompts on the screen.

(Optional) Disable Secure Boot

Disabling Secure Boot is not actually required, just make sure that "Install third-party software for graphics and Wi-Fi hardware" is selected when installing Ubuntu. You will then be asked for your Secure Boot password, which should just be your normal Windows login password. However, you can disable it if you wish.

Boot into Windows 11 like you normally would Log out of your account and get to the lock screen. Click on the power button, hold the Shift key, and select Restart. On the recovery screen, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options: UEFI Firmware Settings. Close Navigate to the Authentication, Boot, or Security tab in your BIOS. Look for a Secure Boot option and set it to Disabled. Close If there's an option for it, under Authentication Boot or Security, select the option for Enable Boot from USB devices.

Boot from the Ubuntu USB

In this next step, you're going to boot your PC from the Ubuntu USB drive you created. For this, you'll have to change a few settings in the BIOS.

Insert the USB drive you created into your computer. If you see a prompt to Select Boot Device or boot from a USB drive, press the key shown on the screen. If there is none, don't worry; you can manually boot by following the next step. While your PC is booting, press the key to boot into the BIOS loading screen. For our situation, it is F2, but the key varies by PC maker. If you're having trouble, you can get into the BIOS from Windows. Open the Windows 10 or Windows 11 Settings app, choose System> Recovery > Advanced Startup > Restart Now. Then, click Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware settings. Once loaded into the BIOS, check under the Boot menu. You'll want to use your keyboard or mouse to drag or move your USB drive up to be the first boot option. This is so that the PC boots from the USB drive.

To confirm and save the changes, press Save and Exit. Keep the USB drive in your PC, and the next time you reboot, you can boot into the Ubuntu installer.

Setup and Install Ubuntu

Now, we're on the final step! You can finally install Ubuntu! You should be booted into the installer and will be able to follow along with the steps below. You might see a black screen with white text, but don't worry; that is normal. We're loaded into the bootloader for Ubuntu!

On the GNU GRUB screen, choose Try or Install Ubuntu. Allow the OS to load in the background; you'll see the Ubuntu loading screen, and your screen might turn blank for a few seconds. Choose Install Ubuntu. Connect to a network if prompted. Pick your language and keyboard layouts. On the Updates and another software screen, we suggest picking Normal installation. This will install a web browser and other utilities. For a more lightweight install, choose minimal installation. Under Other options, choose to Download updates while installing Ubuntu. This will save you time later. We also suggest checking the box for Install third-party software for graphics and Wi-Fi hardware. This will install graphics card drivers and other things that keep your PC working right. Remember to check this box if you are leaving Secure Boot enabled. Next up is the installation type. For a clean installation, you can choose Erase disk and install Ubuntu. You can also choose to install alongside Windows for an automatic dual boot between the operating systems. If you're more advanced, you can choose Something else and manually create partitions for Ubuntu. Click Install Now. You'll want to confirm the changes by clicking Continue. Pick your location. Fill out the username information. This includes your name, the name of your computer, and a password. Wait while the installation completes. A lot of files will be copied. Click Restart Now. Close Remove the USB drive from your computer, and press Enter.

Once you press enter, you'll be taken to the login screen. You can log into your account and learn the basics of Ubuntu. The Welcome to Ubuntu wizard should automatically open to guide you through adding online accounts and more.

Things to do post-installation

That's it! You should now have Ubuntu running on your computer. Overall, Ubuntu should feel pretty similar to Windows, thanks to the graphical user interface and windowing system it uses. You might want to take some additional steps, though. Try installing some new apps through the Ubuntu Software Center. You can also install a web browser like Google Chrome. Ubuntu is a highly customizable OS, and there's so much you can do with it! So, head in and enjoy!