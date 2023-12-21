Vim is one of the most popular text editors developers, coders, or system administrators use on Ubuntu and many other Linux distributions. Vim is short for Vi IMproved and is based on the original Vi editor that was popular back in the 1990s. If you want to get started with it, then we're happy to say that vim-tiny comes pre-installed with Ubuntu, but is pretty basic. A more advanced version, just regular Vim, is easy to install on Ubuntu. All that's required is to fire up a terminal and then enter a few commands to install it using the package manager.

How to install Vim on Ubuntu

We'll be running through two simple lines of text on the terminal to install Vim. We'll update the packages and then install Vim. After each command, you'll have to press Enter.

Open a terminal session with Ctrl, Alt, and T. Type the command: sudo apt-get update. Enter your password. Type the command sudo apt-get install vim Enter your password. Confirm the installation with Y.

Once Vim is installed, you can run the command vim --v to launch and confirm the app is installed. You can also launch Vim by searching for it in your launcher. Some additional tips on Vim are available in the section below.

Basic tips and tricks for using Vim on Ubuntu

After you launch Vim, we have some tips and other advice. Vim has four modes. There's a Command Mode, Command Line Mode, Insert Mode, and Visual Mode.

By default, you'll be taken into the Command Mode, where you'll have to type commands to edit text. You can switch into insert mode by pressing I when you're in while mode and exit by hitting Esc. As for Command Line Mode, you can begin commands in this most by beginning your line of text with a colon (:). Finally, in visual mode, you can select text and run commands. Just press V when in Command mode to switch to it.

Start using Vim

With all that in mind, we hope you can enjoy using Ubuntu. Vim is just one Linux app that you can use. There are tons of others for video and photo editing and even listening to music.