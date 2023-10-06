Securing your internet connection and hiding your internet activity is important on iPhone, particularly if you connect to public Wi-Fi. A virtual private network (VPN) can be configured manually on iOS or via a top VPN app from the likes of ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark which also offers GPS spoofing.

VPNs unblock geo-restricted streaming content, alongside the extra security and privacy features. Here's how to install a VPN on your iPhone.

How to install a VPN on iPhone using manual settings

Many VPN providers have manual installation settings, and it is also common for workplaces to provide VPN access to the internal network. If you have the VPN server address, an account username and password, and the required protocol, you can configure the VPN manually.

If you have registered for a consumer VPN, they all offer an iPhone app for a much smoother experience.

Go to Settings then General, then tap VPN. Tap Add VPN Configuration. Under Type pick the protocol you’ve been instructed to use (e.g., IKEv2, IPSec, or L2TP). Give it a description and enter the account name, server address, password, and other details required by the provider. If using an additional proxy server tap Manual or Auto, depending on your provider’s instructions. Once finished, tap Done to save the VPN.

Once the VPN is configured on iPhone, don’t forget to actually turn it on:

Go to the Settings > General > VPN. Toggle the VPN on. Remember to turn it off whenever not in use, especially if your plan has data limits.

Setting up a VPN manually on iPhone does not provide a way to quickly change locations. If you want to easily unblock geo-restricted content, use the VPN provider’s official app.

How to use a VPN app on iPhone

To set up a VPN app on iPhone, all the top providers follow a similar process.

Go to the VPN provider’s site and subscribe. Download the iOS version of the VPN app, often found in the official App Store. Launch the app and log in with your username and password. Tap Allow if iPhone gives a warning about Adding VPN Configurations. Allow any other permissions prompts. Tap connect to get going right away. This is usually the fastest location for you. To connect to a different location to bypass geo-restrictions, tap to open the full location list. Most apps also have a search bar to find countries or cities. Tap to connect and wait for the green light.

The app will usually provide a status icon to know you are connected and will pause all traffic if the VPN disconnects. To check to see whether your IP has changed, use an IP lookup site like WhatIsMyIPAddress.com

Safari does not support VPN browser extensions, and most mobile browsers are limited when it comes to browser extensions altogether. It’s best to use a VPN app on iPhone.

Why you should install a VPN on iPhone

There are many reasons to install a VPN on iPhone. It will encrypt all internet traffic, protecting you from hackers and even your ISP from snooping. It’s also the best way to unblock geo-restricted content by changing your visible IP address location.

Configuring a VPN manually is an option, especially when it’s a corporate VPN for secure remote work. However, the average consumer will have a much better experience using an iOS app for iPhone.