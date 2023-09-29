There’s never been a better time than now to implement a virtual private network (VPN) to keep your web activity private and protect your internet connection, especially when using public or otherwise insecure Wi-Fi. Getting a VPN up and running on macOS only takes a few steps, and there are multiple ways depending on the type of VPN.

You can configure VPN settings manually, use a top VPN app from a provider like ExpressVPN or Mullvad, or even add a browser extension to Chrome or Firefox to protect you while browsing.

How to install a VPN on Mac using manual settings

Manually configuring a VPN requires the VPN server address you wish to connect to, along with your account username, passwords, and protocol. Some VPN services provide this information within your web account, although it's also a common process for remote workers who need to securely connect to their company network to be given this by the admin. You may also be given a settings file that will automatically configure the VPN. If not, here’s what to do.

If you have purchased a consumer VPN as an individual, using their app or browser extension is the easier option, and you can skip manual configuration altogether.

Open the Apple System Settings/Preferences and click the Network icon. On macOS 13 Ventura, click VPN from the sidebar and Add VPN Configuration. On older versions, click the Plus (+) symbol below the list of current networks. In the configuration window, select VPN from the Interface menu. For VPN Type, select the protocol given by your provider. This could be L2TP over IPSec, IKEv2, or PPTP. 2 Images Close Name your VPN connection and click Create. Enter the Server Address and Account Name, which is the VPN server address and username given by your provider. The address could be an IP address or resemble a URL. Click Authentication Settings and enter the Password and Shared Secret key provided. You can now connect to your VPN. 2 Images Close

The drawback of manually configuring a consumer VPN is that it’s not easy to switch between different VPN locations. For that, you should use a VPN app.

How to use a VPN app on Mac

These are the general steps for all popular VPN apps on Mac, although we're using ExpressVPN here.

Purchase a subscription online and make note of your login credentials. Download and install the Mac version of the VPN app. Launch the app and sign in with your credentials. Click Connect to use the default server. This is usually closest to your real location and therefore, provides the fastest speeds. To connect to a different region to unblock geo-restricted content, click the full server list or use the search bar, depending on the app. Click connect and wait for confirmation. You are now connected to the VPN.

The app will make it clear when you are connected and will halt all activity if the connection drops. You can check your IP has changed by using an IP lookup site like whatismyipaddress.com

How to install a VPN browser extension on Mac

Safari does not support VPN browser extensions due to the level of permissions needed. However, if you use Chrome or Firefox, most leading VPN providers have useful browser extensions.

It’s important to note that some extensions only work within the browser, so if you close it, your internet activity is no longer protected. Others function like a shortcut to the main VPN app, so you need the app installed first.

Visit your chosen VPN provider’s website and navigate to the download page. Find the browser extension, click through to the official Chrome or Firefox extension page, and download the extension. Look for the icon at the top of the browser, or click the extensions icon to find and manage the VPN.

Why you should install a VPN on Mac

Whether you want to encrypt your real-time internet activity, prevent ISP throttling, or unblock overseas streaming services, installing a VPN on Mac is an excellent choice for the modern internet user.

While there are some valid reasons to configure it manually, a VPN app or extension is the best way to go for the average user.