Ever since its debut in 2012, the Raspberry Pi OS (earlier referred to as Raspbian) has been the staple operating system for RPi boards. But that doesn’t mean you’re limited to the official OS provided by the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

Thanks to the Pi’s immense popularity, multiple Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, NixOS, and EndeavourOS, have ported their ARM versions to the SBC. You can even install Windows 11 on the palm-sized system, though the process can get rather complex. So, we’ve compiled a detailed guide to help you install Microsoft’s latest operating system on the Raspberry Pi boards.

What you’ll need

If you’re using a Raspberry Pi 2, 3, or 4, all you need is a microSD card with at least 8GB of storage. Unfortunately, setting up Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 5 is rather cumbersome as you’ll need additional items for the installation procedure. For one, you’ll require a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage to flash the Windows 11 files. I recommend getting an external SSD instead of a USB drive for decent performance on Windows 11. You’ll also need a microSD card to store the RPi5 firmware. However, since the UEFI files don’t occupy a lot of space, you can get away with a 1GB microSD card.

When you boot into the ARM64 version of Windows 11 for the first time, you also need access to the Internet. However, since the WoR method results in broken Wi-Fi and LAN drivers, you’ll require a smartphone or tablet with a USB tethering facility or an RJ45-to-USB adapter for the installation procedure.

Downloading the Windows 11 ARM64 ISO

To start things off, you’ll have to download the Windows 11 ISO file compatible with ARM devices. You can do so with the help of UUP dump:

Open the UUP dump mirror using this link. Pick Windows (Final version) as the type and select the ARM64 variant of the latest stable version of Windows 11. Choose the language, edition, and type download options before clicking on the cmd file generated by UUP dump. Run the cmd file you just downloaded with admin privileges. Once you're inside the file, press Enter and wait for the script to download the Windows 11 ARM64 files from the official servers.

Flashing the Windows 11 ARM64 ISO

Next, you’ll need to flash the ISO file onto a microSD card/USB drive with the help of the imager tool created by Windows on Raspberry. To do so,

Head to this link and download the Windows on Raspberry Imager tool. Unzip the folder and run WoR.exe as an administrator. Press Next on the Welcome screen. Pick the microSD card where you wish to install Windows 11 as the Storage drive. Storage drive instead of the microSD card. Choose the model of your Raspberry Pi board as the Device type and hit Next. If you're using a Raspberry Pi 5, make sure you select the Raspberry Pi 2/3 option, as attempting to boot into Windows 11 with the Raspberry Pi 4/400 setting will result in an ACPI BIOS error. Select the … button under the Image file and pick the Windows 11 ARM64 image you downloaded earlier before pressing Next. Double-check all the choices and click on Install.

If you’re using an older Raspberry Pi model, feel free to skip the next section. However, for those on Raspberry Pi 5, you need to follow a couple of other steps.

Setting up the RPi5 UEFI

Since WoR doesn't support Raspberry Pi 5, we’ll need to use the RPi5 UEFI as a workaround to boot into Windows 11.

Download the latest version of RPi5 UEFI from the official GitHub link. Insert the microSD card into your PC. Right-click on the microSD card in the File Explorer and choose the Format option. Set the File System as FAT32, click on Start, and wait for Windows to finish formatting the memory card. Extract the contents of the RPi5 UEFI folder to the microSD card.

With that, you’re ready to boot into Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi 5.

Installing Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi

Finally, it’s time to begin configuring the Windows 11 installation on your Raspberry Pi. Fair warning: the ARM64 version of Windows is riddled with menus and toggles that you’ll need to get past first. Therefore, this part can take an obscenely long time, especially if you’re on an older Pi board.

Insert the microSD card and plug the peripherals into the Raspberry Pi. If you don’t have a LAN-to-USB adapter, connect a smartphone to the SBC and enable USB tethering. Raspberry Pi 5 owners will need to wait for the RPi5 firmware to initialize before proceeding. Once the installer initializes, choose your Region and hit Yes. Pick the Keyboard Layout you’re familiar with, and tap the Yes button. Choose the Wi-Fi network you want to use and press Next after entering the password. Next button after ensuring your LAN cable/USB tethering option appears under the list of networks. The installation wizard will download the drivers and restart once. Once the Windows 11 installer reboots, press the Agree button to accept Microsoft’s License Agreement. Enter the Name of the device and tap Next. Choose the Sign in option and log in to your Microsoft account by entering your Username and Password. Choose the Set up as a new PC option when the installer prompts you to restore an older backup. Enter a Windows Hello PIN and click OK. The installer will ask you to configure several privacy settings and customization options before prompting you to use Microsoft 365, PC Game Pass, and other services. You can skip all of them. Close

If you've followed all the steps correctly, the Windows 11 desktop will appear with a pop-up dialog box stating the OS has created a temporary paging file.

Wrapping up the Windows 11 ARM64 installation

And that’s it! Now that you’ve installed Windows 11 on your Raspberry Pi, it’s time to give the ARM64 version of Microsoft’s flagship OS a spin. But remember that you're bound to encounter some performance issues while using Windows 11 on a low-power device like the Raspberry Pi. There are also a couple of other caveats to running Windows 11 on the RPi boards. As I mentioned, the Ethernet port won’t work with this version. The same holds true for the GPIO pins, PWM fan controller, and the PCIe express connector.

So, you shouldn't go around expecting the responsiveness of high-end PC, and should instead stick to Ubuntu or Raspberry Pi OS if you want a fast and stable operating system for your Raspberry Pi.