When you buy a Steam Deck from Valve, it comes pre-installed with SteamOS. This is a lightweight Linux-based operating system developed by Valve that lets you run games natively through Steam and other platforms. But if you're not a fan of the OS and want your handheld to be like other Windows-based Steam Deck competitors, you can install the Microsoft operating system to make it close to a full-blown PC. However, it's worth noting a few things before you take on this sometimes complicated process.

What you need to know before getting started

While Windows on the Steam Deck is supported (Valve even provides some of the required drivers for the Windows on Steam Deck experience), it's not technically covered by Valve's support team if you run into issues. You also can't dual-boot Windows and SteamOS at the same time, so you'll need to pick an operating system that works for you. This means installing Windows requires you to fully erase your Steam Deck, so be sure to keep a backup of your important files.

In general, this can be a complicated process. It's why we do not recommend running Windows 11 on the Steam Deck unless you're an enthusiast or a person with expertise in installing Windows on PCs.

To begin the process of installing Windows 11 on the Steam Deck in place of SteamOS, there are a few things to keep in mind:

You'll need to have a primary USB Flash Drive that's 32GB or larger to load Windows onto.

You need a secondary USB Flash Drive with 8GB of storage for the Steam Deck drivers for Windows.

You'll have to purchase a Windows license

You need a USB-C docking station with an Ethernet port for initial setup, and two USB-A ports to use a wired keyboard and mouse.

To create Windows 11 installation media, you'll need access to an existing PC, too.

All that said, it's time to dive into how to install Windows on your Steam Deck. Let's get started.

Step 1: Download Windows 11 and create a bootable USB drive

Visit Microsoft's Windows 11 downloads page. Choose the Create Windows 11 installation Media option and press Download Now. Launch the Media Creation Tool and accept the terms. Choose an Edition and Language of Windows. Chose the USB Flash Drive option. Pick your USB Drive from the list. Allow the installer to download Windows 11 and create a bootable USB drive. This process could take up to 30 minutes. Once complete, unplug your USB drive from your Windows PC.

Step 2: Download the Steam Deck Drivers to a separate USB drive

Head to Valve's website and download each of the drivers on a primary PC. You'll need the APU driver, Wi-Fi driver, Bluetooth Driver, SD card reader driver, and audio drivers 1 and 2. Once all these drivers are downloaded, highlight all six of them in your Downloads folder, and press Ctrl + C to copy them. Open a new File Explorer window. Navigate to This PC in the sidebar. Click on your USB drive. Press Ctrl + V to paste the copied files.

Step 3: Boot from the USB Drive with Windows on your Steam Deck

Image credit: Karthik Iyer

Plug your Steam Deck into a USB hub. Then plug the USB drive you created into that USB hub. Also, plug in a keyboard, mouse, and an Ethernet cable. Hold down the volume down button and power button on your Steam Deck until the Steam boot screen appears. You'll be taken to the Steam Deck Boot Manager. Select the USB drive you created from the list of boot options. The Steam Deck will reboot from the USB Drive. And you'll have to turn the Steam Deck vertically to use it. Select Install Now. Enter your Windows product key. Pick a Windows Edition that you paid for. Agree to the terms and select Install Windows Only. You'll see several partitions listed. Pick the last one, usually Partition 8 with the biggest size listed. Select New. Select Apply. Select the partition you created earlier and tap Next. Follow the steps on the screen to install Windows and if prompted, sign in with a Microsoft account. Once at the desktop, go to Settings, Display, and change the display orientation to Landscape.

Step 4: Install the Steam Deck Drivers

Plug your USB drive with the drivers that you created earlier into your USB dock. Navigate to it in the File Explorer. Highlight all six of these files, and press Ctrl + C on your keyboard. Right-click on your desktop, and create a new folder called Steam Deck Drivers. Double-click to open the folder, and paste the files there with Ctrl + V. Right-click on each of the files, choose Extract All, and extract to the desktop. Keep repeating the process until folders for all six zip files are extracted to your desktop. Open each of the folders. For the APU driver, run setup.exe. For the Wi-Fi driver, run installer.bat. For Bluetooth driver, run the installdriver.cmd file. For the SD card reader, run setup.exe. For Audio driver one: Right-click cs35l41.inf and select Install. For Audio driver two: Right-click NAU88L21.inf and select Install.

Enjoy Windows on your Steam Deck!

Now that you've installed Windows on your Steam Deck, you're in for a new world of fun. Your Steam Deck is now a portable Windows PC. You can install more games and enjoy games without anti-cheat mechanisms that you'll find might have limited you in SteamOS. You'll also get full access to the Steam games library, including the titles that weren't compatible with SteamOS.