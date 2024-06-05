AI is all the rage right now, and ChatGPT is one of the most popular uses of it. OpenAI's chatbot is an easy way to get all kinds of things done, whether that's for asking simple questions, reviewing code, or even writing your resume. It's an increasingly powerful tool, and many would consider it indispensable today.

And sure, you can use ChatGPT in your browser on almost any device, but if you're on your PC and you want quick access to it, why not integrate the experience more closely with Windows 11 itself. Well, thankfully, there are ways you can do that.

Related ChatGPT's Mac app works like Spotlight and it's better than Siri We got access to ChatGPT's Mac application, and it works just like Spotlight does... and, of course, it's better than Siri.

Using ChatGPT with a Windows app

A more native, beautiful way to use ChatGPT

One of the better ways to use ChatGPT on your Windows PC is to use a dedicated app. Numerous developers have stepped up with apps that use ChatGPT in a more unique interface, and a great example of that is EasyChat AI. This app features a very clean UI that's still very reminiscent of the ChatGPT website, but also feels very much like a Windows app.

Looks aside, though, EasyChat AI is pretty much just ChatGPT with a different UI. You can ask it to tell you a joke, plan a trip, or conduct a job interview for practice. It also features full markup support for coding, and it also has a few default prompts to get you started.

Close

It's a free app, though the free plan is limited to 20 queries per day and you can only use the GPT-3.5 model this way. You can also pay a monthly fee for unlimited queries, but you'll still be limited to GPT-3.5. That being said, you can use your own API key if you want access to GPT-4 or the more recent GPT-4o. You'll still have to pay for some extra features, but it's a lifetime license so you don't have to worry about monthly payments.

EasyChat AI even comes with a Quick Chat feature. This places an EasyChat AI icon on the side of your screen at all times, so you can always access ChatGPT, even while doing other things. You can click that icon at any moment to start a quick chat or switch to the full app window if you need to.

If you want to get even quicker access to ChatGPT, you can always pin the app to the taskbar for quicker access. This actually makes it possible to launch the app with a keyboard shortcut. Here's how it works:

Install the EasyChat AI app from the Microsoft Store if you haven't already. Open the Start menu and find the EasyChat AI app. Right-click it and choose Pin to taskbar. Note the position of the app on your taskbar. To launch the app using your keyboard, press Windows + 1-9 with the number matching the position of the EasyChat AI icon on the taskbar (excluding Windows icons like Start, Widgets, and Search).

Installing ChatGPT as a web app

Make ChatGPT feel more at home

If you don't want a third-party app to handle your ChatGPT requests, you can always install the official website as an app in itself. Because it behaves just like an app, it also supports pinning to the taskbar like we just mentioned above. Here's how it works:

In your browser of choice (we're using Chrome here), open ChatGPT. Click the three-dot button in the top-right corner and choose Save and share > Create shortcut (or Install page as an app). Choose a name for the shortcut and click Create or Install. ChatGPT will now be in your Start menu, and you can right-click it and choose Pin to taskbar for quicker access. To launch ChatGPT with your keyboard, press Windows + 1-9, choosing the number that matches the app's position on the taskbar.

Some steps will differ somewhat depending on your browser. Microsoft Edge will be somewhat similar, but the option to install ChatGPT will be under Apps > Install this site as an app. Meanwhile, Vivaldi requires you to instead right-click the tab in your tab menu and then choose Install ChatGPT.

You can always use Copilot

It's kind of like ChatGPT

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you want an even more integrated way to run ChatGPT on Windows 11, you can always go for another option: using Microsoft's Copilot. Copilot is powered by the same GPT models as ChatGPT, plus additional capabilities like creating images for free. It also uses Bing to provide more up-to-date information thanks to its search engine capabilities.

Copilot in Windows can currently be accessed with the Windows + C shortcut, though Microsoft will soon be retiring this shortcut in favor of including a Copilot app, which means you can use the same taskbar pinning method above to get quick access to it. Laptops launched in 2024 also have a Copilot key dedicated to launching the chatbot, which is even easier.

Related ChatGPT vs Microsoft Copilot vs Google Gemini: What are the differences? If you've been trying to figure out which generative AI tool is better, you've come to the right place

ChatGPT might change how you use your PC

No matter what method you go for, having ChatGPT right on your desktop is a big deal. This AI-powered chatbot can answer all kinds of questions and even help with more complex requests like making a resume for you, and it's making life easier for tons of people. These methods make it that much easier to use ChatGPT at a moment's notice, making it more useful than ever.