Microsoft Excel is a far more capable tool than many might assume, and its extreme versatility allows it to plug into numerous services and other tools to help you get things done. Smartsheet is one such tool that can integrate with Excel to facilitate some of your project management.

If you're not familiar with it, Smartsheet is a subscription-based service meant for managing and tracking projects, though you can use it for all kinds of things like budgeting plans and more. In some ways, it can be a more modern alternative to Excel for these kinds of tasks, but with Excel being so universal, integrating with it is essential. If you need to turn your Smartsheet projects into Excel spreadsheets, there's an official solution, and it's not that hard to use. Let's take a look at it.

What you'll need

While we assume you already have a Smartsheet account if you're reading this, it's important to note a major limitation with this process. When signing up, Smartsheet will ask you if you want to create an account for North America or Europe, and the Excel integration doesn't seem to recognize European accounts. You'll need to set up a North American account to get it going.

Otherwise, of course, you need an active Smartsheet plan, as well as a plan for the Live Data Connector, though this is included in some Smartsheet plans already. Also, keep in mind that the Smartsheet Live Data Connector is only available for Windows 11 (or older versions).

Install the Live Data Connector and set up a data source

Once you have your Smartsheet account ready, you need to install the Live Data Connector on your PC to work with Microsoft Excel and create a data source for it. Here's how:

Download the Smartsheet Live Data Connector using this link. Run the installer and follow the steps to complete the installation. Once it's installed, open the Start menu and search for Windows Tools. You can use the search bar or go to the All apps list and open the appropriate option. Here, open ODBC Data Sources. You can choose the 32-bit or 64-bit versions based on the version of the Live Data Connector you installed. Click Add... to configure a new data source. Select Smartsheet Live Data Connector from the list and click Finish. Choose a Name and description for the source, then under Smartsheet login, use your Smartsheet account credentials. Remember, only North American Smartsheet accounts work. Click OK to confirm and then OK again to dismiss the data sources window.

You've now set up a data source that can be used to bring your Smartsheet data into Excel. Now it's just a matter of actually doing it.

Import Smartsheet data into Excel

With the data source configured in Windows, we can now go into Excel and set it up so you can see your Smartsheet data. Here's how:

These steps are performed in the latest version of Excel in Microsoft 365. While older versions also work, the UI may be different in your case.

Open Microsoft Excel and create a new spreadsheet (or open an existing one where you want the data to be). Switch to the Data tab and click Get data, then choose From Other Sources > From ODBC. Select the data source you created earlier and click OK. You may be prompted to sign in with your Smartsheet credentials again. You'll see a list of the sheets you have in your Smartsheet account. You can click them to preview how the data will appear in Excel. If you want to make changes before importing, you can click Transform data. Otherwise, you can simply click Load. The data you selected will be imported into your Excel spreadsheet (it may take some time to pull the data). If you want to manually update the data, you can click Refresh All in the ribbon at the top of the screen to get the latest data from Smartsheet.

That's about all you need to know if you want to bring your Smartsheet data into Excel. You can repeat this process for additional views you may have in Smartsheet if you want even more datas to be available to you.

Why integrating Smartsheet and Excel is useful

Smartsheet may be, in some ways, a more modern way to manage projects with a more interactive UI that's designed for that kind of workload first and foremost. But Excel is a juggernaut, and no matter what ways you may have to get certain data, there's always going to be someone who'd like to be able to access it in Excel. Having the data in Excel makes it more interoperable with other data you may have that's already in that format, and it allows you to bring everything together under one app.

Plus, this makes it easy to export and share the data or keep records of where things where at specific points in time. Excel is still the best way to manipulate large sets of data, and even project management benefits from it.

Excel is incredibly powerful

This kind of integration is one of the many things that make Excel an essential tool today and for years to come. Despite being nearly 40 years old, Excel remains one of the most important skills to have for anyone working with a computer in all kinds of fields, and even if you're adopting newer technologies, having Excel as a clutch is essential.

There's a lot more to Excel, too, so much so that you can play some games on it, and someone has even built a CPU in Excel . It's truly amazing what you can do with some Excel knowledge, and it's worth investing in learning it.