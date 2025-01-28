When it comes to building a new PC or diagnosing an older one, there can be many hurdles to overcome. Some issues may have multiple causes, and it is advantageous to start ruling them out by starting with the easier ones. For instance, if the PC is not receiving any power, the power supply, motherboard, or even the case could be the cause.

In most cases, troubleshooting PC errors, especially regarding hardware, involves a lot of testing. It's not always possible to have multiples of the same product on hand, but luckily, there are little tricks you can do to help you figure out what is going on. For instance, if you are not receiving power to your PC, it could be worth trying to jump-start or hotwire it to bypass the case power button to help rule that out.

Why you should jump-start your PC

Save yourself time and hassle

One of the main reasons is to check that new components work. If you have just bought all the components for a new build, checking them outside the case can be a time saver if you were unfortunate enough to receive anything DOA. Of course, you have to be careful when doing so, but as long as you take your time and set the motherboard on top of its box before you power it up, everything should be fine.

Another good reason is to check if your case power button is working. This may sound silly, but I can't tell you how many times over the years I thought a system was fried just to find out the case power buttons were the culprit. Jump-starting your PC is quick and easy once you know how to do it, so it is always a good place to start if your current PC doesn't seem to be receiving any power.

How to jump start or hotwire your PC

Quick and easy

Before you start, you must ensure you have your motherboard manual. It doesn't matter if you have the physical manual or an online copy; either will be fine. You will also want to make sure you have access to the headers on your motherboard. From here, you can follow these easy-to-do steps.

Locate the page with the info on your system panel header. Locate the PWRBTN (power button) and GND (ground) pins on the header. They are usually next to a blank (no-pin) space on most panel headers. Make sure no wires are connected to the PWRBTN and GND pins. Use something metal to connect the two pins. It can be a pen, key, kitchen knife, or anything metal.

And that is it! If everything goes well, your PC should now turn on just as it would when using the power button.

Can this damage my PC or motherboard?

In most cases, if done correctly and with care, this will not damage anything. It is essentially no different from what your case's power button is doing; you are just doing it manually. All you are doing is connecting the two pins to initiate the powering-on sequence for your PC, which is nothing to worry about.

It can seem scary to do something like this, but as mentioned, it really is a quick and easy way to ensure things are working. Of course, if you try this and it doesn't seem to work, you will need to start looking into your other components and troubleshooting them individually until you find the culprit. I have been doing this on test systems for as long as I can remember and have never once had an issue or any repercussions from jump-starting a PC.