We've all been there. We're trying to pay at a restaurant or supermarket, only to have our bank card rejected for whatever reason. Naturally, we take our phones out, search for the banking app, launch it, then make sure we have enough funds in our balance. Though, this process can be time-consuming, especially if you're standing in a queue with others impatiently waiting behind you. Fortunately, if you have a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then iOS 16 can help you take a shortcut. All you have to do is follow the instructions we've written below.

Launching the bank app by tapping its card with your iPhone

Launch the built-in Shortcuts app on your iPhone and head to the Automation tab. Tap the plus (+) button in the top right corner. Click on Create Personal Automation. Scroll down, then tap NFC. Click the Scan button, and tap your bank card with your iPhone. Do note that your bank card must have an NFC chip for this to work, which is included in those with contactless payment support. 4 Images Close Give the tag a name, and tap OK. Tap Next in the top right corner. Click the search field, and type Open App. 4 Images Close Tap on the first result. Click the grayed-out App field, and choose your bank app from the list of installed apps. Tap Next in the top right corner. Disable the Ask Before Running toggle, and confirm your selection. Tap Done in the top right corner. 4 Images Close

Now, whenever you tap your bank card with your iPhone, iOS will automatically launch the banking app you've chosen. You can recreate this automation for each of your different bank cards and apps. This way, you just tap the card when it's not working, and you're automatically redirected to its app to figure out what the underlying issue could be. It certainly is a time saver for me, as I often find myself transferring funds between saving and spending accounts using the bank app.