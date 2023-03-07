How to enable LED flash notifications on your Apple iPhone

LED flash notifications can alert you if you keep your phone silenced or don't typically hear the tone. Here's how to enable them on your iPhone.

When using our excellent iPhones, we typically rely on audible tones or vibrations to notice the notifications we receive. However, some have bad hearing or keep their flagship smartphones on silent, making these tones pointless. Nonetheless, there's a functional workaround for those who would like to get alerted visually: LED flash notifications. The process is the same whether you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max or an older model. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

How to turn on LED notifications on iPhone

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down, then tap on Accessibility. Go into the Audio/Visual section, which is at the bottom of the list. Scroll to the very bottom, and tap on LED Flash for Alerts. Enable the first LED Flash for Alerts toggle. Decide if your iPhone should Flash while Unlocked and Flash in Silent Mode only by controlling the two toggles that follow. 4 Images Close

Now, every time you receive a notification or call, the LED camera flash will light up as an indicator.

I don't need this feature because my new Apple Watch also vibrates whenever someone texts or calls me. I don't exactly need my iPhone to alert me through other means. Nonetheless, it's an excellent feature for those who have trouble hearing their iPhone's notifications or who just prefer a visual reminder to check their phone. Though, if you're at a theater, for the love of tech, disable these LED flash alerts temporarily. We've been there and seen it, and it's not pretty.