Ensuring the battery on our devices lasts as long as possible is a common concern, whether we're talking about smartphones, tablets, or other devices. The problem with laptops, however, is that they often end up spending most of the time plugged in, and so they're often charged to full capacity. Even on the best laptops, keeping a constant 100% charge while using them can wear down the battery more quickly, so it's a good idea to limit the maximum charging capacity of your laptop.

Unfortunately, Windows 11 doesn't have a built-in charging limiter yet, but most of the biggest manufacturers have stepped up with their own tools to do this. If you want to limit the battery charge on your laptop to avoid unnecessary wear, we'll show you how the process works in the most popular laptop brands.

How to limit the battery charge on HP laptops

HP has two methods for limiting the battery charge on its laptops: Adaptive Battery Optimizer and Battery Care Function. Both of these are found in the BIOS, and they're mutually exclusive. Adaptive Battery Optimizer automatically adapts the battery charging behavior based on your usage patterns, while Battery Care Function gives you more of a hard limiter. Keep in mind that your BIOS may look different, but the general functionality is usually similar. Also, Adaptive Battery Optimizer is usually enabled by default.

Open the Start menu. While holding Shift on your keyboard, click the Power button and then Restart. Click Troubleshoot, then Advanced options. Choose UEFI Firmware settings to access the BIOS. Navigate to the Configuration tab (on some laptops, you may need to choose BIOS Setup first). Option 1: Select Adaptive Battery Optimizer and set it to Enabled. Option 2: Select Battery Care Function and set it to 80%.

How to limit the battery charge on Lenovo laptops

Lenovo laptops make it a little easier to set your battery charging limit, since it uses the Lenovo Vantage app inside Windows. You can set the charge limit to different values, too.

Open the Lenovo Vantage app (you can install it from the Microsoft Store). Cleck Device and then Power. Scroll down to the Battery settings section. Under Battery charging threshold, set the Stop charging at field to 80%.

Note that the Lenovo Vantage logo and app may look different depending on your laptop model.

How to limit the battery charge on Dell laptops

Dell laptops also use Windows software to manage battery charging limits with the Dell Power Manager app. It works similarly to Lenovo's solution:

Open Dell Power Manager (you may need to install it from the Microsoft Store). In the Battery information tab, click Settings. Image credit: Dell (YouTube) Click Primarily AC Use to automatically limit the maximum charge. Alternatively, click Custom and set the Stop charging field to 80%. Image credit: Dell (YouTube) Click OK.

How to limit the battery charge on Surface laptops (and tablets)

Microsoft lets you limit the battery charge using the Surface app on its devices. It's usually enabled by default, but here's how to make sure:

Launch the Surface app. You can install it from the Microsoft Store. Check that the Smart charging field says Currently on. On some devices, smart charging may always be on and not show this indicator. If not, expand the field by clicking it. Click the button to enable smart charging.

Smart charging will limit the maximum battery charge to 80% in most cases, but it will be paused if you frequently drain the battery below 20%.



Alternatively, most Surface devices also have an option in the BIOS settings called Enable Battery Limit Mode. This limits the battery charge to just 50%.

How to limit the battery charge on Asus laptops

Asus laptops come with the MyAsus app, which also provides a way to limit the battery charge. Here's how it works:

Launch the MyASUS app (you can download it from the Microsoft Store). Click Customization on the left-side menu. Set the Battery Health Charging option to Balanced mode to limit it to 80%. You can use Maximum lifespan mode to limit it to 60%.

How to limit the battery charge on Acer laptops

Acer also includes the Acer Care Center on its laptops and it provides a similar feature. Here's how to use it:

How to limit the battery charge on MSI laptops

MSI laptops let you limit the battery charge through the Dragon Center app. Here's how:

Launch the Dragon Center app. You can download it from MSI's website. Click the toolbox icon, then choose Battery Master. Image credit: MSI Set the Battery health option to Balanced. You can also set this option to Best for battery to limit the charge to 60%. Image credit: MSI

How to limit the battery charge on LG laptops

LG bundles its laptops with the LG Smart Assistant app, which also lets you limit the battery charge to 80%:

Launch the LG Smart Assistant app. If you've removed the app, you can download LG Update from the company's support website, then use LG Update to install Smart Assistant. Click the Power setting icon on the left side (it looks like a battery). Set the Extend Battery Life toggle to On.

Battery warnings for other laptops

Because the solutions above are exclusive to the respective laptop manufacturers, there's a chance your laptop isn't listed here. However, if you'd like to prevent charging beyond a certain battery level, there are apps that can warn you when you reach 80% battery, or any other level, so you can unplug the laptop. They can't limit the charging capacity per se, but they might be useful if you want to at least be more aware of your battery usage. One great option is Battery Limiter.

Once you've installed the app, simply drag the slider to set the maximum battery charge so you'll hear an alarm when that number is reached.

Otherwise, we've covered most of the most popular laptops here, so you're likely to find what you're looking for here. That's all there is to it, as it's a relatively simple process.