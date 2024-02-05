Apple Music has become one of the most popular streaming platforms on the market, and it's right up there with Spotify in terms of popularity. You might think that Apple would keep its services exclusive to its own devices, but with music streaming being such a big market, that wouldn't make sense, so Apple Music is available on all major platforms. If you want to listen to your favorite Apple Music tunes on a Windows PC, you even have multiple options to do so. Let's take a look at them.

Use the Apple Music app

You might not know this, but there's an official standalone Apple Music app available for Windows. Technically, it's still in preview, but it's been around for a while, and it works well for the most part.

The official Apple Music app for Windows is the best way to listen to your favorite songs on a Windows PC. It has a modern interface and plenty of features.

If you're not sure how to use it, here's how it works:

Download the Apple Music App from the Microsoft Store (linked above). Click the sign-in button in the bottom left corner. Enter your login information to sign in. You may need to enter a security code sent to your phone.

Once you're signed in, you can use the option on the left to check the songs, artists, and playlists in your library or search for a specific artist or song using the search bar at the top. If you're listening to a song or playlist you like, you can click the ... (ellipsis) button and choose Love to add it to your library or use the Add to playlist option.

While playing a song, you can also click the speech bubble at the top to show the lyrics for the song you're listening to or show your queue using the bulleted list button. A cool thing about the Apple Music app is that you can click the album/song art at the top of the screen to turn on a mini-player, which can still show you song lyrics while you do something else. The Apple Music app for Windows supports all the major features of the service, including lossless and spatial audio.

Use the Apple Music website

The first method you can use on a Windows PC and just about any computer is the Apple Music website. This is the way to go if you don't want to install an app on your PC.

Go to the Apple Music website. Click the Sign in button in the top right corner to log into your Apple account. Enter your login information and sign in.

The Apple Music web app interface isn't too different from the official app. You have your categories on the left side and a search bar to help you find whatever you're looking for. Playback is controlled using the bar at the top, and you can also view lyrics from here.

To add a song to your library here, click the + (plus) icon instead or the Add button if it's an album. You can add a song to your favorites using the star button next to a song name in a playlist or the player at the top.

With the web player, you miss out on features like the mini-player, but you can have a cool full-screen experience by clicking the album art in the media player at the top.

You no longer need iTunes

These two methods are the only ways to access Apple Music on your Windows PC today. In the past, you'd use iTunes, but Apple has removed the Apple Music integration from it now that it has its own app, and that's a good thing. The new Apple Music app is much nicer, so we recommend going with that option if you have Windows 11. As it won't work on other versions of Windows, you'll need to use the website if you have an older PC.

If you're wondering, you can also listen to Apple Music on your Apple Watch, even without having your iPhone on you. No matter what devices you have, switching from Spotify to Apple Music is fairly safe if you want to try something different.