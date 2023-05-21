By default, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 don't support app locks. So whether you have a new iPhone or iPad, you won't be able to shield an application with biometric authentication unless the app developer individually implements this feature. Frankly, most apps don't take advantage of this API, leaving users vulnerable to prying eyes. Fortunately, though, there's a workaround to avoid this issue. So if you tend to hand over your iDevice, you can lock sensitive apps using Face ID or Touch ID. All you have to do is follow the steps listed below.
Locking any iOS/iPadOS app with Face ID or Touch ID
- Launch the built-in Shortcuts app on your iDevice.
- Head to the Automation tab.
- Tap the plus (+) button in the top right corner.
- Click on Create Personal Automation.
- Scroll down, and tap on App.
- Click the Choose button.4 Images
- Tap on the app(s) you would like to lock with Face ID or Touch ID, then click Done.
- Click the Next button in the top right corner.
- Tap the search field towards the bottom and search for Lock Screen.
- Click on the first result, then hit the Next button in the top right corner.
- Disable the Ask Before Running toggle.
- Confirm your selection by tapping the Don't Ask button.
- Tap on Done in the top right corner.4 Images
Now every time you launch the app(s) you've chosen, your iDevice's screen will lock itself. You will then have to rely on Face ID, Touch ID, or your password to unlock the device. This way, those attempting to snoop around your phone or tablet won't be able to view any of the personal data you've stored in a certain application.
Once you set it up the first time, the automation will continue to work until you delete it. While it's not as convenient as having the feature baked into the app natively, it still is a valid alternative for those concerned about a certain app's data.
