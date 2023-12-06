One of the first things you may want to do when setting up a new Mac is add a password. By requiring a password each time you log in, bad actors will have a harder time trying to extract your data, assuming they have physical access to it. This also means you should lock your Mac whenever you leave it unattended to block those in the same space from viewing your files. Fortunately, setting a password on macOS Sonoma and earlier versions is quite easy, and there are several ways to lock your Mac. Below, you will find the detailed steps you have to follow.

How to require a password when waking up your Mac

Before actually locking your Mac, you have to set your password as a requirement to bypass the Lock Screen. To do so:

Launch the System Settings app. Go to the Lock Screen section. Set the Require password after screen saver begins or display is turned off option to Immedietly.

Now, whenever your display sleeps or the screen saver is triggered, you'll have to enter the password you chose when you set up your Mac the first time. If someone knows it, you can change your Mac's password by following the steps in our dedicated guide.

How to lock your Mac by closing its lid

The easiest way to lock your Mac is by closing its lid. This only works with MacBooks, as the iMac, Mac Mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio don't offer a lid. So, to lock your MacBook, simply close its lid. When you open it again, it'll require your set password. It's as basic as that!

How to use keyboard shortcuts to lock your Mac

If you have a non-MacBook model, using the macOS keyboard shortcut is one of the easiest ways to lock your Mac. To do so:

Click Command + Control + Q on your keyboard.

This will directly take you to the Lock Screen, and you won't be able to access your Mac again without typing its password.

How to lock macOS using the Apple menu

For those who rely primarily on pointer input, the Apple menu shortcut may be faster than the keyboard one. To lock your Mac:

Tap on the Apple Logo in the top left corner of the screen. Hit the Lock Screen option.

How to use Hot Corners to lock your Mac

Another way to rely on the pointer to lock your Mac is by using Hot Corners:

Launch System Settings, and head to the Desktop & Dock section. Tap the Hot Corners button in the bottom right corner. Assign the Lock Screen action to a corner of your choosing. Now, whenever you drag the pointer to the chosen corner, your Mac will lock the screen.

How to lock macOS using Terminal

If you prefer a different approach, you can also rely on the built-in Terminal app to lock your Mac.

Launch the Terminal app. Type pmset displaysleepnow, then hit the Return button on your keyboard. You should be taken to your Mac's Lock Screen.

How to set up automatic locking on macOS

Lastly, you can also set your Mac to lock itself automatically when you don't use it for a chosen period. This is an ideal backup plan for forgetting to lock it manually before leaving it unattended.

Launch System Settings. Go to the Lock Screen section. You will find two similar options: Turn display off on battery when inactive and Turn display off on power adapter when inactive. Set the duration for both based on your personal preferences. This could be as short as one minute or as long as three hours.

Now, whenever you stop interacting with your Mac, it'll lock itself when your chosen period elapses.

Lock your Mac your way

There are so many different ways to lock your Mac. Whether you rely primarily on a mouse, trackpad, or keyboard, you will find convenient ways to lock your Mac. That's not to mention that it could also automatically lock itself if you stop interacting with it for a while. So, make sure you never leave your Mac unlocked when others are around, as you wouldn't want nosy people looking into your personal files or tampering with them.