macOS Sonoma is the latest update for Macs, including the 2023 MacBook Pro, offering them a decent set of new features. These include the ability to lock Safari Private Windows when you don't want others to check your incognito tabs. This way, you can leave your Mac unlocked or lend it to someone, without having to worry. After all, you wouldn't want them to find out that you secretly look up photos of cats in cute hats at the age of 47. To lock Safari Private Windows on your Mac, all you have to do is follow the simple steps we've listed below.

Locking Safari Private Windows on a Mac

Launch the Safari Private Window you would like to lock. Tap on Window in the menu bar. Hit the Lock All Private Windows button. You can alternatively hit the Control + Command + L buttons simultaneously to achieve the same result. You will now have to type your Mac's password or rely on Touch ID to unlock the Private Windows.

As you can see, it's really easy to lock your Safari Private Windows when not in use. All you have to do is click a couple of buttons that are easily accessible, thanks to the menu bar. That's not to mention the handy keyboard shortcut that makes the process even faster for some users. It's also a great way to quickly lock the windows you're viewing if someone unexpectedly shows up behind you as you view the cats-in-cute-hats photos.

With macOS maturing, Apple is now focusing on introducing smaller features that not all users necessarily need. But those who do need them will certainly appreciate their presence. After all, the feature isn't forced on anyone, and those not interested in it can continue to use Safari as they always have been. It's just a neat addition that users can optionally utilize.