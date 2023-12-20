On many of the most popular Linux distributions, like Ubuntu, it's possible to log into your computer as a "root" user. The root user is one of the highest possible types of accounts you can use on any desktop or laptop that runs Linux. You'll get full administrative privileges on the entire system for editing configuration files and accomplishing other common tasks. It's not turned on by default, though, and will require some extra work. So, we're here to help with a look at how to unlock the root account and log in with it.

It's not suggested to use the root account, as the tasks performed under root can severely damage your computer.

Step 1: Unlock the Root account

To begin this process, we need to unlock the root account first. This requires using the terminal. Here's how:

Open a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. Type the command sudo passwd root and enter the password for your account. Enter a new password to be used for the root user. It has to be a minimum of six characters. Our example is "letmeintoday24." If you want to disable the root account again, just type the command sudo passwd -l root.

That's it! You've just enabled the root account and root access on Ubuntu. There are still some extra steps to take, however, before you get to the login screen.

Step 2: Understanding how to run commands as the root user in the terminal

Provided you unlocked the root account earlier, you can use the terminal as root. Dive in with the steps below:

Open a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. In the new terminal window, type the command su - and press enter. Enter the root password you created before. You'll know you're root in the terminal when you see the command line ends with # instead of the usual $. Type any command that you'd like to use.

Each time you want to run a command as root, be sure to use the su - command to trigger the root session.

Step 3: Enable the root login in the GUI

Now that you've enabled root and know how it works in the terminal, we can go ahead and enable the root login in the GUI if you want to use it in a desktop environment. We do not recommend doing this, but if you want to, this will require you to go through some extra steps in the terminal once again.

Open a terminal session with Ctrl + Alt + T. In the new terminal window, type the command su - and press Enter. Enter the root password you created before. Enter the command sudo nano /etc/gdm3/custom.conf. Enter the root password again if prompted. This command edits the login file that Ubuntu uses. Scroll up the list using your keyboard. Under TimedLoginDelay = 10 enter a new line, and add the text AllowRoot=True, as shown below. Press Ctrl + X to confirm the change and save the file. Press Y for yes. Enter the command sudo nano /etc/pam.d/gdm-password and press Enter. On the third line of the text, where it says auth required pam_succeed_If, insert a # to begin the line. The text should look like what we have below. The line will turn blue. Press Crtl + X to save it.

You can now close all open windows and return to the Ubuntu Login screen.

Step 4: Log in as root on Ubuntu through the login screen

With all those steps completed, you've now reached the end! You can finally log in as root through Ubuntu's login screen. Check it out with the steps below:

Choose Not listed. In the Username field, enter root. In the Password field, enter the root password you created to begin.

You'll know you're logged in as root because you'll see Ubuntu give you a warning message at the top of your desktop about privileged users.

A last resort

There's a reason why the root account is hidden in Linux, and it's primarily because tasks for root are usually for emergency repairs and restoring lost accounts. You shouldn't mess around with the root if you don't need to. But if you do need to, now you can.