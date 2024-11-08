Upgrading is integral to PC building, and is one of the major advantages of building a custom PC. Many users end up swapping components over the course of 5 to 10 years, ending up with a completely new PC at the end, Ship of Theseus style. Although some people consider regular upgrades a drawback of gaming PCs, you don't necessarily have to upgrade every generation.

In fact, modern PC components have gotten sufficiently powerful that you can easily make your system last 4 to 5 years without needing an upgrade. How long you should wait between PC upgrades is obviously subjective, but you can use some rules of thumb when taking a long-term view of your brand-new PC.

CPU and GPU upgrades

Companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel might try their best to convince you to upgrade every year, but what matters the most is what level of performance you're okay with in the games and programs you typically run. The best time to upgrade is when you start feeling like your PC is struggling to do what you're used to. This could be playing games at 60+ FPS even at low-medium settings, editing a 4K video, or simply opening multiple browser windows at the same time.

If you only play easy-to-run titles like Minecraft, Valorant, Dota 2, or indie games at 1080p, even a budget GPU like the GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1060 can last you around 10 years (people are still using their GTX 1060 today, 8 years after launch). If you're using mid-range GPUs such as the GTX 1070 or RX 5700 at 1080p, you probably like to play a mix of competitive and single-player titles, which would allow you to use the same GPU for around 5 to 6 years comfortably.

For high-end shoppers, though, upgrades are usually more frequent, since they demand the same high-end performance at higher resolutions, and end up upgrading every 3 to 4 years.

As for CPUs, people usually wait longer between upgrades, sometimes using the same CPU and platform for as long as 10 years. Others usually pair a CPU platform upgrade with a GPU upgrade, mostly upgrading every 4 to 5 years or so. As long as you don't need the best performance in the latest titles and are fine with optimizing in-game settings, you can still make it work with an ancient CPU and a relatively modern GPU.

These trends are what people usually do, but if you want a set of rules for when to upgrade, you can stick to the following guidelines:

If you have the budget, upgrade your graphics card every other generation , which is usually 4 years (e.g. moving from a GTX 1080 to an RTX 3080).

, which is usually (e.g. moving from a GTX 1080 to an RTX 3080). If you're saving up, or aren't impressed with the current best offerings, upgrade your GPU every 3rd generation , which is usually 6 years (e.g. moving from a GTX 1080 to an RTX 4080).

, which is usually (e.g. moving from a GTX 1080 to an RTX 4080). Upgrade your CPU when it starts to bottleneck your GPU. Waiting for 5 to 6 years between CPU upgrades is an ideal timeframe.

The ideal CPU upgrade timeframe lines up nicely with upgrading your GPU every 3rd generation, so you can coincide the two, and invest in a full system upgrade. Alternatively, if your high-end CPU still packs a punch, or the latest CPUs aren't up to snuff, you can choose to upgrade only the graphics card for a more-than-decent boost in gaming performance.

Motherboard, RAM, and everything else

Mostly dependent on your CPU and GPU