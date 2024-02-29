Thermal paste aids heat transference between the processor and cooling solution, whether a water block or heatsink for an air cooler. Air is not a great conductor of heat, which hampers the ability of the processor to cool down under load. Thermal paste helps alleviate this by filling out any gaps caused by manufacturing defects. It's usually already applied to the base of a CPU cooler allowing it to be installed immediately, but it's possible to install aftermarket thermal paste with better performance or when reseating the cooler.

A question that may pop up when shopping around for thermal paste or applying your own is how long can it last before needing to be removed and re-applied atop the processor.

How long does thermal paste last on a CPU?

Whether it's thermal paste already located on the CPU cooler or you applied it yourself, the viscous substance should last a considerable amount of time. It all comes down to the compound itself and whether there's a smooth connection between the CPU heat spreader and cooler heatsink. Because the compound is tasked with handling the transfer of heat, the more heat cycles are placed upon it (and extreme heat) the quicker the paste is to reach its maximum performance, but this will also cause it to degrade over time at an increased rate.

There's also "pump out," which is believed to be caused by the heat cycles of powering up and down a system. As the two different surfaces heat up and cool, they expand and contract, respectively. Like with other materials, this can cause wear. For thermal paste, this could have the effect of squeezing out the compound to the outer sections of the processor heat spreader. Either shouldn't be of great concern for most PC owners as the thermal paste will likely be changed before it reaches a degraded state.

The pressure at which the CPU cooler is secured to the motherboard (and the CPU socket) can also play a part in lengthening the lifespan of the thermal compound. Cheaper options with a silicone base won't last as long as those with metal. Then there are general operating temperatures. The hotter the CPU runs and the more heat circulating within the PC cases, the harsher the environment for the compound. The determining factor for most compounds is time. The longer it's applied, the more likely it'll start to break down and potentially lose its effectiveness.

Manufacturers will state the efficacy of the compound on their official website (as well as certain product listings). The longer this period, the better-lasting the thermal paste should be. Regardless of how long it may be, however, I would always recommend changing the thermal paste used for your CPU every three years to be safe. This involves removing the old stuff, applying some new thermal paste, and reinstalling the cooler. Although it shouldn't play a major part in how quickly the thermal paste will break down, ensuring your PC case has good dust filtration is a sure way to avoid any environmental factors affecting overall performance.

Which thermal paste is best for your CPU?

You may start to notice the start of your thermal paste degrading should you encounter higher CPU temperatures, at both lower and higher workloads. The processor may even thermal throttle should things get a little too extreme. This is when the chip will start to slow itself down when temperatures hit a set threshold. There's no telltale sign of thermal paste degradation, as many of these may indicate an issue with your cooling solution or even a build-up of dust.

When it's time to change the thermal paste and you need a new compound to use, we know the best type for most PC builds. We've been building and running systems with thermal paste for decades. There are some great value options from reputable brands such as Thermal Grizzly and Arctic. The Arctic MX-6 is a great pick for modern Intel and AMD processors, working from the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X up to the Intel Core i9-14900K.